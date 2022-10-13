Heading 3
10 Dresses to steal from Pooja Hegde
Priyanka Goud
OCT 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The actress made a style statement in a green and white printed maxi dress with no accessories at all. She tied her mane in a messy ponytail and kept her makeup minimum
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde showed us how she makes the most of glitter and glitz for party outfits in a sequin golden mini dress. With no accessories, beachy waves, and dewy makeup, she glammed up
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde showed that denim can never go as she teamed up the trendy mini dress with minimal accessories, making it a perfect and effortless summer look
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde gave major fashion goals in full-sleeved mini dress and added a stylish edge with stylish brown boots and subtle makeup
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde decked up in an ultra-cute mini dress in a floral print with comfy sneakers and we are definitely loving her a little more. A total steal-worthy summer day out look
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde's dresses are something to watch out for. The actress pulled off a chic look as effortlessly in a vibrant green midi dress
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a burnt orange midi dress. Her luscious hair and nude-toned makeup has our heart, so perfect
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja wore a black coloured bodycon dress with tie dye shrug that fit her curves perfectly. With white sneakers, she paired up well to lend a sporty and comfortable finish
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde looked simple yet stunning in a white lace dress and added the perfect touch of basic accessories with sunglasses and a bag
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde as she romanced a white dress. Golden chandelier earrings and a sleek braid completed the look
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rashmika Mandanna’s cute selfies