10 easy K-pop dances to learn
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
This captivating song boasts a delightful combination of simplicity and repetition in its choreography, allowing for an enjoyable and accessible dance routine
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Just One Day by BTS
This dance epitomizes the essence of cuteness and boundless energy, with a sequence of moves that are straightforward to follow
Q&A by Cherry Bullet
Image: FNC Entertainment
Drenched in a vibrant and joyous ambiance, Umpah Umpah showcases a dance routine that complements its spirited rhythm with simple, memorable steps
Umpah Umpah by Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
This dance sensation is renowned for its iconic horse riding move. The remaining choreography is equally uncomplicated and easy to pick up
Bar Bar Bar by Crayon Pop
Image: Chrome Entertainment
Gashina exudes a potent blend of sensuality and power, but the dance moves are surprisingly straightforward to follow
Gashina by Sunmi
Image: MAKEUS Entertainment
This dance is brimming with playful and flirtatious movements, perfectly complementing its catchy melody. The choreography's simplicity ensures that it's accessible to a wide range of dancers
The Feels by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Crafted to be inclusive and easy for everyone, Permission to Dance features uncomplicated, repetitive moves that align seamlessly with its uplifting theme
Permission to Dance by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
While exuding elegance and grace, Scientist offers a dance routine that remains relatively easy to grasp. The graceful movements infuse a touch of sophistication into the performance
Scientist by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
The laid-back and chill vibes of Darari are accompanied by a series of easy-to-follow dance moves that capture the essence of relaxation and simplicity
Darari by Treasure
Image: YG Entertainment
Click Here
Overflowing with lively and energetic choreography, Zoom provides an inviting dance experience. Its catchy melody blends seamlessly with fun and memorable moves
Zoom by JESSI
Image: P Nation