Heading 3

august 20, 2024

10 easy K-pop dances to learn 

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

This captivating song boasts a delightful combination of simplicity and repetition in its choreography, allowing for an enjoyable and accessible dance routine

Image:   BIGHIT MUSIC

Just One Day by BTS 

This dance epitomizes the essence of cuteness and boundless energy, with a sequence of moves that are straightforward to follow

Q&A by Cherry Bullet 

Image: FNC Entertainment

Drenched in a vibrant and joyous ambiance, Umpah Umpah showcases a dance routine that complements its spirited rhythm with simple, memorable steps

 Umpah Umpah by Red Velvet 

Image: SM Entertainment

This dance sensation is renowned for its iconic horse riding move. The remaining choreography is equally uncomplicated and easy to pick up

Bar Bar Bar by Crayon Pop 

Image: Chrome Entertainment

Gashina exudes a potent blend of sensuality and power, but the dance moves are surprisingly straightforward to follow

Gashina by Sunmi 

Image: MAKEUS Entertainment

This dance is brimming with playful and flirtatious movements, perfectly complementing its catchy melody. The choreography's simplicity ensures that it's accessible to a wide range of dancers

 The Feels by TWICE 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Crafted to be inclusive and easy for everyone, Permission to Dance features uncomplicated, repetitive moves that align seamlessly with its uplifting theme

Permission to Dance by BTS 

Image:   BIGHIT MUSIC

While exuding elegance and grace, Scientist offers a dance routine that remains relatively easy to grasp. The graceful movements infuse a touch of sophistication into the performance

Scientist by TWICE

 Image: JYP Entertainment

The laid-back and chill vibes of Darari are accompanied by a series of easy-to-follow dance moves that capture the essence of relaxation and simplicity

Darari by Treasure 

Image: YG Entertainment

Overflowing with lively and energetic choreography, Zoom provides an inviting dance experience. Its catchy melody blends seamlessly with fun and memorable moves

Zoom by JESSI 

Image: P Nation

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here