10 easy K-pop songs for vocal warm-ups
This globally hit K-pop song has very infectious beats and is one of the easiest songs out there if you know the rhythm of the music
Image: P NATION
PSY’s Gangnam Style
This groovy K-pop song with an addictive chorus is perfect for karaoke nights and also brings out your rapping skills
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU-DDU-DU
This extremely popular song by the K-pop sensation girl group will make you feel energetic from the beginning
BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love
Image: YG Entertainment
BTS’ Boy With Luv is one of their most popular songs and the lyrics are pretty easy to lend your voice to
BTS’ Boy With Luv
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Super Shy from the new girl group NewJeans will instantly hook you and it contains a lot of English lyrics which makes the song easy to practice
NewJeans’ Super Shy
Image: ADOR
This lively pop track from the iconic soloist Sunmi is worth giving a try as the notes are easier and slower for you to follow
Sunmi’s Siren
Image: ABYSS Company
This song is still one of the most popular K-pop songs and it’s the perfect jam for your Karaoke night or college fest
EXO’s Love Shot
Image: SM Entertainment
Girls’ Generation’s I Got You
Image: SM Entertainment
This vibrant and catchy song has an energetic vibe and if you can keep up the beat, this will be great to practice your vocals
Dynamite is an English single from BTS, hence it’s very easy to sing for someone who doesn’t speak Korean
BTS’ Dynamite
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This song is both upbeat and melodious and one of the popular tracks of TWICE, which you can attempt to sing for your K-pop trainee auditions
TWICE’s SCIENTIST
Image: JYP Entertainment