Heading 3

Moupriya Banerjee

may 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 easy K-pop songs for vocal warm-ups

This globally hit K-pop song has very infectious beats and is one of the easiest songs out there if you know the rhythm of the music

Image: P NATION

PSY’s Gangnam Style

This groovy K-pop song with an addictive chorus is perfect for karaoke nights and also brings out your rapping skills

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU-DDU-DU

This extremely popular song by the K-pop sensation girl group will make you feel energetic from the beginning

BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love

Image: YG Entertainment

BTS’ Boy With Luv is one of their most popular songs and the lyrics are pretty easy to lend your voice to

BTS’ Boy With Luv

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Super Shy from the new girl group NewJeans will instantly hook you and it contains a lot of English lyrics which makes the song easy to practice

NewJeans’ Super Shy

Image: ADOR

This lively pop track from the iconic soloist Sunmi is worth giving a try as the notes are easier and slower for you to follow

Sunmi’s Siren

Image: ABYSS Company

This song is still one of the most popular K-pop songs and it’s the perfect jam for your Karaoke night or college fest

EXO’s Love Shot

Image: SM Entertainment

Girls’ Generation’s I Got You

Image: SM Entertainment

This vibrant and catchy song has an energetic vibe and if you can keep up the beat, this will be great to practice your vocals

Dynamite is an English single from BTS, hence it’s very easy to sing for someone who doesn’t speak Korean

BTS’ Dynamite

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This song is both upbeat and melodious and one of the popular tracks of TWICE, which you can attempt to sing for your K-pop trainee auditions

TWICE’s SCIENTIST

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here