may 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 Easy Korean Songs for Language Learners

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

A melodic track with emotional lyrics, perfect for language learners to practice Korean comprehension while enjoying BTS's signature sound

An iconic upbeat song with catchy lyrics, providing a fun way for learners to practice pronunciation and vocabulary

Image: SM Entertainment

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

A lively and repetitive track, ideal for learners to follow along and practice Korean pronunciation with its catchy chorus

Image: MLD Entertainment

BBoom BBoom by MOMOLAND: 

A melodic ballad offering clear pronunciation and relatable lyrics, making it great for learners to improve listening skills

Image: YG Entertainment

Let's Not Fall in Love by BIGBANG: 

With its catchy chorus and repetitive lyrics, this song is easy for learners to sing along to and practice Korean pronunciation

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON: 

This upbeat and cheerful song features clear pronunciation and simple vocabulary, making it suitable for Korean language learners to practice listening and singing

Image: WM Entertainment

Dolphin by OH MY GIRL: 

With its catchy melody and repetitive lyrics, Rollin' offers language learners an enjoyable way to practice Korean pronunciation and vocabulary

Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS: 

Image: Brave Entertainment

This energetic and catchy song is perfect for learners to practice Korean pronunciation, rhythm, and intonation while enjoying TWICE's vibrant music

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Known for its addictive beat and smooth vocals, View provides language learners with an opportunity to practice Korean listening skills and pronunciation in a fun way

View by SHINee: 

Image: SM Entertainment

This global hit features simple and repetitive lyrics, making it an excellent choice for Korean language learners to practice pronunciation, vocabulary, and rhythm while grooving to the beat

Dynamite by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

