10 Easy Korean Songs for Language Learners
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
A melodic track with emotional lyrics, perfect for language learners to practice Korean comprehension while enjoying BTS's signature sound
An iconic upbeat song with catchy lyrics, providing a fun way for learners to practice pronunciation and vocabulary
Image: SM Entertainment
Gee by Girls' Generation:
A lively and repetitive track, ideal for learners to follow along and practice Korean pronunciation with its catchy chorus
Image: MLD Entertainment
BBoom BBoom by MOMOLAND:
A melodic ballad offering clear pronunciation and relatable lyrics, making it great for learners to improve listening skills
Image: YG Entertainment
Let's Not Fall in Love by BIGBANG:
With its catchy chorus and repetitive lyrics, this song is easy for learners to sing along to and practice Korean pronunciation
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
This upbeat and cheerful song features clear pronunciation and simple vocabulary, making it suitable for Korean language learners to practice listening and singing
Image: WM Entertainment
Dolphin by OH MY GIRL:
With its catchy melody and repetitive lyrics, Rollin' offers language learners an enjoyable way to practice Korean pronunciation and vocabulary
Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS:
Image: Brave Entertainment
This energetic and catchy song is perfect for learners to practice Korean pronunciation, rhythm, and intonation while enjoying TWICE's vibrant music
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Known for its addictive beat and smooth vocals, View provides language learners with an opportunity to practice Korean listening skills and pronunciation in a fun way
View by SHINee:
Image: SM Entertainment
This global hit features simple and repetitive lyrics, making it an excellent choice for Korean language learners to practice pronunciation, vocabulary, and rhythm while grooving to the beat
Dynamite by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC