“I’d rather bend than break.”
EXO’s Kai
“I don’t believe perfection exists in this world, but there are infinite chances to be close to it.”
BAP’s Daehyun
“My dream isn’t to become the ‘best’; it’s to be someone who I’m not ashamed to be.”
SHINee’s Key
“Sometimes you have to bite the bullet. Not only must you learn to accept their gaze with your eyes but also with your heart.”
Minzy
“But you have to go down gracefully and the end has to be beautiful.”
Jessica Jung
“Please use me, please use BTS to love yourself because you guys taught me how to love myself everyday”
BTS’ RM
“I feel like everyone in the world deserves a compliment”
Stray Kids’ Felix
“Giving something up decisively takes lots of courage. And you’ve worked hard”
BTS’ SUGA
“The word ‘happiness’ is too vague but I hope you find life worth living every day”
B.I.
“It’s everyone’s first time living this life right? How could you be good right from the start”
SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
