10 Emotional Quotes By
K-pop Idols 

Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 14, 2023

Entertainment

“I’d rather bend than break.”

EXO’s Kai

Source: Kai Instagram 

“I don’t believe perfection exists in this world, but there are infinite chances to be close to it.”

BAP’s Daehyun

Source: Daehyun Instagram 

“My dream isn’t to become the ‘best’; it’s to be someone who I’m not ashamed to be.”

SHINee’s Key

Source: Key Instagram 

“Sometimes you have to bite the bullet. Not only must you learn to accept their gaze with your eyes but also with your heart.”

Minzy

Source: Minzy Instagram 

“But you have to go down gracefully and the end has to be beautiful.”

Jessica Jung

Source: Jessica Jung Instagram 

“Please use me, please use BTS to love yourself because you guys taught me how to love myself everyday”

BTS’ RM

Source: RM Instagram 

“I feel like everyone in the world deserves a compliment”

Stray Kids’ Felix

Source: Stray Kids Instagram 

“Giving something up decisively takes lots of courage. And you’ve worked hard”

BTS’ SUGA

Source: SUGA Instagram 

“The word ‘happiness’ is too vague but I hope you find life worth living every day”

B.I.

Source: B.I. Instagram 

“It’s everyone’s first time living this life right? How could you be good right from the start” 

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

Source: Hoshi Instagram 

