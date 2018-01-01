Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 16, 2023

Entertainment

10 Empowering Female K-pop Anthems

The Boys, the lead single from the group's third Korean album, merges dance, electro-pop, and hip-hop, becoming a South Korean empowerment anthem. It challenged industry norms by thriving amid male-dominated competition

The Boys by Girls’ Generation 

Image: Girl’s Generation’s Instagram

Adios is the title track from the group's H.U.S.H. album. Blending pop, trap, and EDM, it boldly warns ex-lovers, emphasizing self-respect through dynamic dancing and striking lyrics.

Adios by EVERGLOW

Image: EVERGLOW’s Instagram

2NE1, pioneers of feminism in K-pop, broke barriers with 2011's I Am The Best. The electro-house anthem infused with reggae and Middle Eastern elements empowered global audiences

I Am The Best by 2NE1

Image: Minzy’s Instagram

BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love is a 2019 electropop anthem confronting toxic relationships. The epic music video showcases mythological references and explosive visuals, paralleling survival and transformation

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK

Image: Blackpink’s Instagram

CLC's 2019 synth-pop single from EP No.1 rejects gender norms. Fiercely unapologetic, they challenge traditional symbols of womanhood and assert individuality

No by CLC

Image: CLC’s Instagram

BoA's 2018 single, leading her ninth album, champions womanhood, discourages competition. Its unique sound and empowering message, complemented by diverse visuals, highlight her remarkable journey 

Woman by BoA 

Image: BoA’s Instagram

EXID's bold message in a catchy song tells men to stop uncomfortable advances, asserting their strength and stance

Ah Yeah by EXID

Image: EXID’s Instagram

In 2019, Soyeon, leader, and rapper of the group, co-created the dance-pop single drawing parallels between women's strength and a lion queen's power, emphasizing leadership and resilience

Lion by (G)I-DLE

Image:  (G)I-DLE’s Instagram

In 2019, Hip featured on the group's album Reality. Blending dance-pop and hip-hop, it confronts obsessive critics who scrutinize women's every move

Hip by MAMAMOO

Image: Mamamoo’s Instagram

In 2018, BLACKPINK’s Jennie debuted solo with Solo, a hip-hop-influenced dance-pop track. The song and lavish music video center on leaving a fake relationship for self-discovery

Solo by Jennie

Image: Jennie’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here