10 Empowering Female K-pop Anthems
The Boys, the lead single from the group's third Korean album, merges dance, electro-pop, and hip-hop, becoming a South Korean empowerment anthem. It challenged industry norms by thriving amid male-dominated competition
The Boys by Girls’ Generation
Image: Girl’s Generation’s Instagram
Adios is the title track from the group's H.U.S.H. album. Blending pop, trap, and EDM, it boldly warns ex-lovers, emphasizing self-respect through dynamic dancing and striking lyrics.
Adios by EVERGLOW
Image: EVERGLOW’s Instagram
2NE1, pioneers of feminism in K-pop, broke barriers with 2011's I Am The Best. The electro-house anthem infused with reggae and Middle Eastern elements empowered global audiences
I Am The Best by 2NE1
Image: Minzy’s Instagram
BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love is a 2019 electropop anthem confronting toxic relationships. The epic music video showcases mythological references and explosive visuals, paralleling survival and transformation
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK
Image: Blackpink’s Instagram
CLC's 2019 synth-pop single from EP No.1 rejects gender norms. Fiercely unapologetic, they challenge traditional symbols of womanhood and assert individuality
No by CLC
Image: CLC’s Instagram
BoA's 2018 single, leading her ninth album, champions womanhood, discourages competition. Its unique sound and empowering message, complemented by diverse visuals, highlight her remarkable journey
Woman by BoA
Image: BoA’s Instagram
EXID's bold message in a catchy song tells men to stop uncomfortable advances, asserting their strength and stance
Ah Yeah by EXID
Image: EXID’s Instagram
In 2019, Soyeon, leader, and rapper of the group, co-created the dance-pop single drawing parallels between women's strength and a lion queen's power, emphasizing leadership and resilience
Lion by (G)I-DLE
Image: (G)I-DLE’s Instagram
In 2019, Hip featured on the group's album Reality. Blending dance-pop and hip-hop, it confronts obsessive critics who scrutinize women's every move
Hip by MAMAMOO
Image: Mamamoo’s Instagram
In 2018, BLACKPINK’s Jennie debuted solo with Solo, a hip-hop-influenced dance-pop track. The song and lavish music video center on leaving a fake relationship for self-discovery
Solo by Jennie
Image: Jennie’s Instagram