Pujya Doss

july 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 empowering K-pop songs you should listen 

A confident anthem that encourages you to embrace your true self and believe in your potential

Image: Starship Entertainment

I AM by IVE:

An explosive track that inspires you to stand up against obstacles and never give up, no matter what

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Not Today by BTS: 

A powerful song about self-love and confidence, celebrating individuality and uniqueness

Dalla Dalla by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A high-energy track that urges you to live life to the fullest and not be afraid to take risks

Fire by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A fierce anthem that showcases strength and determination, reminding you that you have the power to overcome anything

Lion by (G)I-DLE: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

A beautiful song about finding your own path and rising above the challenges life throws at you

I by Taeyeon (ft. Verbal Jint): 

Image: SM Entertainment

An empowering track that encourages you to be confident and proud of who you are, regardless of others' opinions

HIP by MAMAMOO: 

Image: RBW

A bold and empowering song that boosts your confidence and makes you feel unstoppable

I'm the Best by 2NE1: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A lively song about self-acceptance and loving yourself just the way you are

Yes I Am by MAMAMOO: 

Image: RBW

An uplifting track that reminds you to dream big and believe in the magic of your aspirations

Make A Wish (Birthday Song) by NCT U: 

Image: SM Entertainment

