10 empowering K-pop songs you should listen
A confident anthem that encourages you to embrace your true self and believe in your potential
Image: Starship Entertainment
I AM by IVE:
An explosive track that inspires you to stand up against obstacles and never give up, no matter what
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Not Today by BTS:
A powerful song about self-love and confidence, celebrating individuality and uniqueness
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A high-energy track that urges you to live life to the fullest and not be afraid to take risks
Fire by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A fierce anthem that showcases strength and determination, reminding you that you have the power to overcome anything
Lion by (G)I-DLE:
Image: Cube Entertainment
A beautiful song about finding your own path and rising above the challenges life throws at you
I by Taeyeon (ft. Verbal Jint):
Image: SM Entertainment
An empowering track that encourages you to be confident and proud of who you are, regardless of others' opinions
HIP by MAMAMOO:
Image: RBW
A bold and empowering song that boosts your confidence and makes you feel unstoppable
I'm the Best by 2NE1:
Image: YG Entertainment
A lively song about self-acceptance and loving yourself just the way you are
Yes I Am by MAMAMOO:
Image: RBW
An uplifting track that reminds you to dream big and believe in the magic of your aspirations
Make A Wish (Birthday Song) by NCT U:
Image: SM Entertainment