Sanjukta Choudhury

 entertainment

JUly 03, 2024

10 Empowering Movies Every Woman Should Watch


Three African-American women mathematicians play a crucial role at NASA during the Space Race

Hidden Figures (2016)

Amazonian warrior Diana fights in World War I, discovering her powers and destiny

Wonder Woman (2017)

Elle Woods defies stereotypes, enrolling in Harvard Law School and proving her intelligence and capability

 Legally Blonde (2001)

A young Chinese woman disguises herself as a man to take her father's place in the army

Mulan (1998)

A woman seeks to avenge her best friend's death by confronting those responsible and challenging societal norms

Promising Young Woman (2020)

The story of Celie, an African-American woman, facing oppression and finding her voice

 The Color Purple (1985)

Sherlock Holmes' younger sister, Enola, embarks on a journey to find her missing mother, showcasing her detective skills and independence

 Enola Holmes (2020)

Women in early 20th-century Britain fight for the right to vote, facing hardships and resistance

Suffragette (2015)

A young Polynesian girl sets out on a daring journey to save her people and discover her destiny

Moana (2016)

Four sisters navigate life, love, and their artistic ambitions during the Civil War era

 Little Women (2019)

