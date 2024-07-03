Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
entertainment
JUly 03, 2024
10 Empowering Movies Every Woman Should Watch
Three African-American women mathematicians play a crucial role at NASA during the Space Race
Hidden Figures (2016)
Amazonian warrior Diana fights in World War I, discovering her powers and destiny
Wonder Woman (2017)
Elle Woods defies stereotypes, enrolling in Harvard Law School and proving her intelligence and capability
Legally Blonde (2001)
A young Chinese woman disguises herself as a man to take her father's place in the army
Mulan (1998)
A woman seeks to avenge her best friend's death by confronting those responsible and challenging societal norms
Promising Young Woman (2020)
The story of Celie, an African-American woman, facing oppression and finding her voice
The Color Purple (1985)
Sherlock Holmes' younger sister, Enola, embarks on a journey to find her missing mother, showcasing her detective skills and independence
Enola Holmes (2020)
Women in early 20th-century Britain fight for the right to vote, facing hardships and resistance
Suffragette (2015)
A young Polynesian girl sets out on a daring journey to save her people and discover her destiny
Moana (2016)
Four sisters navigate life, love, and their artistic ambitions during the Civil War era
Little Women (2019)
