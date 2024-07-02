Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 entertainment

JUly 02, 2024

10 English dubbed anime series 


A demon lord starts working at a fast-food job, leading to a hilarious storyline. The English dub is praised for its smooth dialogue

The Devil is a Part-timer

Image: IMDb 

This sports anime is known for its passionate characters and high energy. The dub features talented voice actors, capturing the drama perfectly

Image: IMDb 

Haikyuu!!

In this fantasy anime, Chris Guerrero’s portrayal of a villainous Momonga is a standout, and its Eng dub adds a memorable charm to the character

Image: IMDb 

Overlord

The dub of this popular superhero anime stands out with its performance. The voice cast brings the character to life vividly

My Hero Academia

Image: IMDb 

This anime, featuring a down-on-his-luck god is filled with humor and emotion, and its English dub adds amazing new lines

Noragami

Image: IMDb 

This fantasy anime’s dub is well-received and the voices in this English dub are well-suited to the characters

The Rising of the Shield Hero

Image: IMDb 

The dub of this anime is over-the-top and self-aware, adding a layer of humor and fun, making the show even more entertaining

How Not to Summon a demon lord

Image: IMDb 

The English dub of this anime offers strong performances, particularly for characters like Diane and Ban

The Seven Deadly Sins

Image: IMDb 

This action-comedy anime features an excellent dub with voices that match the vibrant characters

Is it wrong to pick up girls in a Dungeon

Image: IMDb 

The time I got reincarnated as a slime

Image: IMDb 

This creative fantasy anime has been dubbed filled with wit and jokes, making the show enjoyable

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here