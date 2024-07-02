Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
entertainment
JUly 02, 2024
10 English dubbed anime series
A demon lord starts working at a fast-food job, leading to a hilarious storyline. The English dub is praised for its smooth dialogue
The Devil is a Part-timer
This sports anime is known for its passionate characters and high energy. The dub features talented voice actors, capturing the drama perfectly
Haikyuu!!
In this fantasy anime, Chris Guerrero’s portrayal of a villainous Momonga is a standout, and its Eng dub adds a memorable charm to the character
Overlord
The dub of this popular superhero anime stands out with its performance. The voice cast brings the character to life vividly
My Hero Academia
This anime, featuring a down-on-his-luck god is filled with humor and emotion, and its English dub adds amazing new lines
Noragami
This fantasy anime’s dub is well-received and the voices in this English dub are well-suited to the characters
The Rising of the Shield Hero
The dub of this anime is over-the-top and self-aware, adding a layer of humor and fun, making the show even more entertaining
How Not to Summon a demon lord
The English dub of this anime offers strong performances, particularly for characters like Diane and Ban
The Seven Deadly Sins
This action-comedy anime features an excellent dub with voices that match the vibrant characters
Is it wrong to pick up girls in a Dungeon
The time I got reincarnated as a slime
This creative fantasy anime has been dubbed filled with wit and jokes, making the show enjoyable
