10 English K-pop songs you need to listen now
Released a week after the Mandarin original, Love Talk (2019 is a sultry anthem exploring attraction across language barriers
Image: SM Entertainment
Love Talk by WayV
Post-GOT7 departure, Jackson Wang collaborates and helms Team Wang label. LMLY is his rhythmic venture, showcasing the versatility
Image: Team Wang
LMLY by Jackson Wang
TWICE's vibrant The Feels is a danceable, feel-good anthem. Colorful performances and addictive dances await
The Feels by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
CHUNG HA's 2020 collaboration, Dream of You, is an unapologetic banger with R3HAB. A must-add to your playlist
Dream of You by CHUNG HA
Image: MNH Entertainment
WOODZ's Kiss of Fire is a bilingual gem with a pinch of Korean. Soloist's unique style shines
Kiss of Fire by WOODZ
Image: URBAN WORKS Entertainment
BTS's V surprises with Sweet Night, a departure in tone. A soulful solo that showcases V's versatility
Sweet Night by V
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
(G)I-DLE's 2020 hit, Oh my god, captivates with dark and sapphic undertones. A bilingual release in Korean and English
Oh my god by (G)I-DLE
Image: Cube Entertainment
aespa's Life's Too Short, a self-affirming anthem, amasses views with sweet harmonies
Life's Too Short by aespa
Image: SM Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's 2 MINUS 1 features fluent English speakers Joshua and Vernon. A linguistic blend within the 13-member group
2 MINUS 1 by SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SHINee's KEY delivers Another Life, a testament to K-pop royalty since 2008. A showcase of enduring popularity and musical achievements
Another Life by KEY
Image: SM Entertainment