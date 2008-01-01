Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

may 2, 2024

Entertainment

10 English K-pop songs you need to listen now

Released a week after the Mandarin original, Love Talk (2019 is a sultry anthem exploring attraction across language barriers

Image: SM Entertainment

Love Talk by WayV

Post-GOT7 departure, Jackson Wang collaborates and helms Team Wang label. LMLY is his rhythmic venture, showcasing the versatility

Image: Team Wang

LMLY by Jackson Wang

TWICE's vibrant The Feels is a danceable, feel-good anthem. Colorful performances and addictive dances await

The Feels by TWICE 

Image: JYP Entertainment

CHUNG HA's 2020 collaboration, Dream of You, is an unapologetic banger with R3HAB. A must-add to your playlist

Dream of You by CHUNG HA

Image: MNH Entertainment

WOODZ's Kiss of Fire is a bilingual gem with a pinch of Korean. Soloist's unique style shines

Kiss of Fire by WOODZ

Image: URBAN WORKS Entertainment

BTS's V surprises with Sweet Night, a departure in tone. A soulful solo that showcases V's versatility

Sweet Night by V

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

(G)I-DLE's 2020 hit, Oh my god, captivates with dark and sapphic undertones. A bilingual release in Korean and English

Oh my god by (G)I-DLE

Image: Cube Entertainment

aespa's Life's Too Short, a self-affirming anthem, amasses views with sweet harmonies

Life's Too Short by aespa

Image: SM Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's 2 MINUS 1 features fluent English speakers Joshua and Vernon. A linguistic blend within the 13-member group

2 MINUS 1 by SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SHINee's KEY delivers Another Life, a testament to K-pop royalty since 2008. A showcase of enduring popularity and musical achievements

Another Life by KEY

Image: SM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here