10 Epic Fan Chants You Should Know

Before each BTS performance, fans chant each member's name, building anticipation and excitement for the group's electrifying stage presence

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jimin (BTS)

During Cheer Up by TWICE, fans shout TWICE and each member's name, infusing the performance with energy and enthusiasm

Image: JYP Entertainment

EXO-Ls enhances the performance of Growl by chanting EXO and members' names, adding to the song's powerful delivery

Image: SM Entertainment

BLACKPINK fans chant BLACKPINK and members' names before Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, elevating the excitement of the iconic chorus

Image: YG Entertainment

Reveluvs chant Red Velvet and members' names during Red Flavor, intensifying the vibrant atmosphere of the performance

Image: SM Entertainment

Prior to Energetic by Wanna One, fans chant Wanna One and members' names, amplifying the group's dynamic stage presence

Image: CJ ENM

Carats chant SEVENTEEN and members' names before Boom Boom, contributing to the lively and engaging atmosphere of the performance

Image:  YG Entertainment

Fans of iKON chant iKON and members' names before Love Scenario, heightening the emotional impact of the song

Image: YG Entertainment

ONCEs chant TWICE and members' names during Fancy, enhancing the performance's dazzle and charm

 Image: JYP Entertainment

Shawols chant SHINee and members' names prior to Sherlock, intensifying the mystery and excitement of the song

Image: SM Entertainment

