10 Epic Fan Chants You Should Know
Before each BTS performance, fans chant each member's name, building anticipation and excitement for the group's electrifying stage presence
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin (BTS)
During Cheer Up by TWICE, fans shout TWICE and each member's name, infusing the performance with energy and enthusiasm
Image: JYP Entertainment
EXO-Ls enhances the performance of Growl by chanting EXO and members' names, adding to the song's powerful delivery
Image: SM Entertainment
BLACKPINK fans chant BLACKPINK and members' names before Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, elevating the excitement of the iconic chorus
Image: YG Entertainment
Reveluvs chant Red Velvet and members' names during Red Flavor, intensifying the vibrant atmosphere of the performance
Image: SM Entertainment
Prior to Energetic by Wanna One, fans chant Wanna One and members' names, amplifying the group's dynamic stage presence
Image: CJ ENM
Carats chant SEVENTEEN and members' names before Boom Boom, contributing to the lively and engaging atmosphere of the performance
Image: YG Entertainment
Fans of iKON chant iKON and members' names before Love Scenario, heightening the emotional impact of the song
Image: YG Entertainment
ONCEs chant TWICE and members' names during Fancy, enhancing the performance's dazzle and charm
Image: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
Shawols chant SHINee and members' names prior to Sherlock, intensifying the mystery and excitement of the song
Image: SM Entertainment