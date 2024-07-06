Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
ENTERTAINMENT
july 06, 2024
10 epic movies like Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan's gripping World War II epic, portraying the intense evacuation of Allied soldiers from Dunkirk, France
Dunkirk (2017)
Images: IMDb
The story of Alan Turing, who cracked the Enigma code during World War II, starring Benedict Cumberbatch
The Imitation Game (2014)
Images: IMDb
Steven Spielberg’s harrowing tale of Oskar Schindler, who saved over a thousand Jews during the Holocaust
Schindler's List (1993)
Images: IMDb
The life of John Nash, a brilliant mathematician who struggles with schizophrenia, featuring Russell Crowe
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
Images: IMDb
A biographical film about the life of physicist Stephen Hawking, starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones
Images: IMDb
The Theory of Everything (2014)
David Fincher’s film about the founding of Facebook and the tumultuous rise of Mark Zuckerberg
The Social Network (2010)
Images: IMDb
A historical drama focusing on President Abraham Lincoln's efforts to abolish slavery, directed by Steven Spielberg
Lincoln (2012)
Images: IMDb
The story of King George VI overcoming a speech impediment, with help from an unorthodox speech therapist
The King's Speech (2010)
Images: IMDb
Apollo 13 (1995)
Images: IMDb
Ron Howard’s thrilling depiction of the aborted 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission, starring Tom Hanks
A dramatic account of Winston Churchill's early days as Prime Minister during World War II, featuring Gary Oldman
Darkest Hour (2017)
Images: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.