Heading 3

 Sanjukta Choudhury

ENTERTAINMENT

july 06, 2024

10 epic movies like Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's gripping World War II epic, portraying the intense evacuation of Allied soldiers from Dunkirk, France

 Dunkirk (2017)

Images: IMDb 

The story of Alan Turing, who cracked the Enigma code during World War II, starring Benedict Cumberbatch

The Imitation Game (2014)

Images: IMDb 

Steven Spielberg’s harrowing tale of Oskar Schindler, who saved over a thousand Jews during the Holocaust

 Schindler's List (1993)

Images: IMDb 

The life of John Nash, a brilliant mathematician who struggles with schizophrenia, featuring Russell Crowe

 A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Images: IMDb 

A biographical film about the life of physicist Stephen Hawking, starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones

Images: IMDb 

 The Theory of Everything (2014)

David Fincher’s film about the founding of Facebook and the tumultuous rise of Mark Zuckerberg

The Social Network (2010)

Images: IMDb 

A historical drama focusing on President Abraham Lincoln's efforts to abolish slavery, directed by Steven Spielberg

Lincoln (2012)

Images: IMDb 

The story of King George VI overcoming a speech impediment, with help from an unorthodox speech therapist

 The King's Speech (2010)

Images: IMDb 

Apollo 13 (1995)

Images: IMDb 

Ron Howard’s thrilling depiction of the aborted 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission, starring Tom Hanks

A dramatic account of Winston Churchill's early days as Prime Minister during World War II, featuring Gary Oldman

 Darkest Hour (2017)

Images: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here