Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

september 29, 2023

10 ever-green songs of Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Ji flawlessly showcases the blend of melancholy and love in this immortal song 

Lag Jaa Gale

Image: Nimrat Kaur's Instagram

This dreamy melody from the 1972 film, Shor is enough to bring tears to our eyes

Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai 

Image: Asha Bhosle's Instagram 

This mellifluous tune perfectly merges with the forbidden love of Salim and Anarkali in the 1960s breakthrough film Mughal-E-Azam. 

Image: Asha Bhosle's Instagram

Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya

This high-pitched joyous tune gracefully symbolizes the thrilling anticipation of first love 

Mere Khwabon Mein

Image: Kajol's Instagram

Aaj Phir Jeene Ki

Image:  Asha Bhosle's Instagram

This rebellious yet blissful tune from the 1965 film Guide, won't fade from our hearts easily

Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh

Image: Dia Mirza's Instagram

The late singer's millennium voice comes out as a breath of fresh air in this soulful track 

Yeh Sama, Sama Hai Ye Pyar Ka

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Through this harmonious song of the legend rendered a feeling of tranquillity in our minds 

This romantic duet of the Queen of Melody became an instant hit at the time the DDLJ was released 

Tujhe Dekha To

Image:Kajol's Instagram

Lataji won the heats of millions with this classic 

Mera Saaya Saath 

Image: Asha Bhosle's Instagram

The emotional title track of the 2001 film of Karan Johar stays rent-free in our hearts

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

