Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
september 29, 2023
10 ever-green songs of Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Ji flawlessly showcases the blend of melancholy and love in this immortal song
Lag Jaa Gale
Image: Nimrat Kaur's Instagram
This dreamy melody from the 1972 film, Shor is enough to bring tears to our eyes
Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai
Image: Asha Bhosle's Instagram
This mellifluous tune perfectly merges with the forbidden love of Salim and Anarkali in the 1960s breakthrough film Mughal-E-Azam.
Image: Asha Bhosle's Instagram
Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya
This high-pitched joyous tune gracefully symbolizes the thrilling anticipation of first love
Mere Khwabon Mein
Image: Kajol's Instagram
Aaj Phir Jeene Ki
Image: Asha Bhosle's Instagram
This rebellious yet blissful tune from the 1965 film Guide, won't fade from our hearts easily
Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh
Image: Dia Mirza's Instagram
The late singer's millennium voice comes out as a breath of fresh air in this soulful track
Yeh Sama, Sama Hai Ye Pyar Ka
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Through this harmonious song of the legend rendered a feeling of tranquillity in our minds
This romantic duet of the Queen of Melody became an instant hit at the time the DDLJ was released
Tujhe Dekha To
Image:Kajol's Instagram
Lataji won the heats of millions with this classic
Mera Saaya Saath
Image: Asha Bhosle's Instagram
The emotional title track of the 2001 film of Karan Johar stays rent-free in our hearts
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
