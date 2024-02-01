Heading 3
10 exciting Hollywood releases of 2024
Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, the sci-fi period drama set in deserts Dune is ready for its second round. The much-awaited sequel is releasing in cinemas on March 1
Dune Part Two
Kung Fu Panda is returning with its fourth installment. The animation film franchise is directed by Mike Mitchell. Set to release on March 8
Kung Fu Panda 4
The two greatest kaiju of all time are back for round two in the follow-up to the Monsterverse’s 2021 showdown. Releasing in cinemas on March 29
Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire
Another installment of the much-loved film franchise is coming to theaters on May 10
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Anya Taylor-Joy will play a younger version of the war rig-driving badass Imperator Furiosa in this prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, one of the best films of the century so far. Arriving on May 24
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
The first spin-off film of the John Wick Universe, Ballerina stars Ana De Armas in the lead role. The movie will be released in cinemas on June 7
Ballerina
Deadpool 3
The much-awaited superhero movie, Deadpool 3 is releasing in cinemas on July 26. Helmed by Shawn Levy, the movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Leslie Uggams in the lead
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are headlining the much-awaited Hollywood movie, Joker 2. Helmed by Todd Phillips, it is set to see the light of release on October 4
Joker 2
Gladiator 2
Ridley Scott returns to direct this sequel to the historical epic Gladiator. It stars Paul Mescal and Connie Neilson in the pivotal roles. Coming to theaters on November 22
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
2023’s Across the Spider-Verse premiered to rave reviews but ended on a cliffhanger, which Beyond the Spider-Verse will look to conclude. Its new release date is yet to be announced
