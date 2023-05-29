Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Entertainment

mAY 29, 2023

10 Expensive things owned by Jr. NTR

As per various reports, the RRR actor possesses several luxurious items. He owns a multi-million dollar home in Hyderabad worth Rs 25 crore

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

Multi-million dollar home

The actor owns a Range Rover Vogue which costs around Rs 2.26 crores

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

Range Rover Vogue

Jr NTR owns the Porsche 718 Cayman. And, this supercar is approximately worth Rs 92.28 lakhs

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

Porsche 718 Cayman

The actor spent almost Rs 1.93 crores on his Porsche Cayenne

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

Porsche Cayenne

The total cost of NTR’s Lamborghini Urus Graphite is Rs 3.16 crores

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

Lamborghini Urus Graphite

Jr NTR also owns a caravan featuring exciting exteriors which costs almost Rs 2 crores

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

Caravan

The RRR actor has a swanky BMW 720 LD which roughly costs 1.32 crores

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

BMW 720 LD

NTR is also quite fond of motorbikes. He spend an astounding Rs 14 lakhs for a Suzuki Hayabusa

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

Suzuki Hayabusa

Jr NTR has a private jet worth Rs 80 crores

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

Private jet

This wristwatch owned by Jr NTR costs almost Rs 2 crores

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

Richard Mille RM wristwatch

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here