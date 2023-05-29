mAY 29, 2023
10 Expensive things owned by Jr. NTR
As per various reports, the RRR actor possesses several luxurious items. He owns a multi-million dollar home in Hyderabad worth Rs 25 crore
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
Multi-million dollar home
The actor owns a Range Rover Vogue which costs around Rs 2.26 crores
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
Range Rover Vogue
Jr NTR owns the Porsche 718 Cayman. And, this supercar is approximately worth Rs 92.28 lakhs
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
Porsche 718 Cayman
The actor spent almost Rs 1.93 crores on his Porsche Cayenne
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
Porsche Cayenne
The total cost of NTR’s Lamborghini Urus Graphite is Rs 3.16 crores
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
Lamborghini Urus Graphite
Jr NTR also owns a caravan featuring exciting exteriors which costs almost Rs 2 crores
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
Caravan
The RRR actor has a swanky BMW 720 LD which roughly costs 1.32 crores
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
BMW 720 LD
NTR is also quite fond of motorbikes. He spend an astounding Rs 14 lakhs for a Suzuki Hayabusa
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
Suzuki Hayabusa
Jr NTR has a private jet worth Rs 80 crores
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
Private jet
This wristwatch owned by Jr NTR costs almost Rs 2 crores
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
Richard Mille RM wristwatch
