Heading 3

10 Factors Making K-dramas Hit In India 

Sugandha Srivastava

April 19, 2023

Entertainment

K-dramas are known for their well-written and captivating storylines, which often feature complex characters and unexpected plot twists

Compelling Storylines

Source: MBC

K-dramas are typically produced to a very high standard, with excellent cinematography, music, and set design

High-Quality Production

Source: SBS

Many K-dramas feature strong and independent female leads, which has resonated with Indian audiences

Strong Female Characters

Source: JTBC

Korean and Indian cultures share some similarities, such as the importance of family and the concept of filial piety

Cultural Similarities

Source: KBS2

K-dramas often feature attractive and talented actors, which is a big draw for many Indian viewers

Good-looking Cast

Source: MBC

K-dramas are well-known for their romantic storylines, which often include lots of tension and heart-warming moments

Romance

Source: tvN

K-dramas are expertly crafted to create an emotional connection with the audience, often leaving viewers feeling deeply invested in the characters

Emotional Connection

Source: JTBC

K-dramas come in a variety of genres, including romance, comedy, action, and historical dramas, offering something for everyone

Diverse Genres

Source: SBS 

With the rise of streaming services like Netflix, K-dramas have become much more accessible to Indian viewers

Easy Access

Source:tvN 

K-dramas have become increasingly popular through word-of-mouth, as more and more people recommend their favourite shows to friends and family

Word of Mouth

Source: tvN

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here