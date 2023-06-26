Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Entertainment
JUNE 26, 2023
10 Facts About Bebika Dhruve
Bebika Dhurve transition from being a dentist and astrologer to pursuing a career in acting has been well received by her social media influencers
Dental Career and Astrology
Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram
Bebika hails from a Maharashtrian background. She is proficient in handling household tasks. Not many are aware, at a young age, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant learned to make rotis from her mother
Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram
Family and Household Skills
Bebika's active participation in sports during her school days, including winning an interstate football match and receiving her first pocket money
Sports Enthusiasm
Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram
Bebika's educational background in dentistry and her work as a dentist after completing her Bachelor of Dental Surgery
Dental Education and Practice
Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram
Beauty Pageant Experience
Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram
Bebika's participation in The International Glamour Project Miss India 2020 and the encouragement she received from her university teacher
Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram
Acting Career
Bebika's role as 'Devika Oberoi' in the television serial 'Bhagya Lakshmi' and her decision to leave the show due to disagreements with fellow actors
Bebika's appearance in the reality digital series and her participation in the popular show has made her fans excited for her journey
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram
Bebika's affinity for buying gold and diamonds, with some of her most prized acquisitions being jewelry items
Love for Jewelry
Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram
Prankster Nature
Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram
Bebika's playful side and her fondness for pranks, recalling memories of pranks played on friends and expressing a humorous desire to prank Salman Khan
Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram
Bebika's physical transformation journey and the connection she observed between her weight fluctuations and romantic relationships, leading her to prioritize self-love and happiness
Personal Transformation and Self-Love
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.