Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

 Entertainment

JUNE 26, 2023

10 Facts About Bebika Dhruve

Bebika Dhurve transition from being a dentist and astrologer to pursuing a career in acting has been well received by her social media influencers

Dental Career and Astrology

Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram

Bebika hails from a Maharashtrian background. She is proficient in handling household tasks. Not many are aware, at a young age, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant learned to make rotis from her mother

Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram

Family and Household Skills

Bebika's active participation in sports during her school days, including winning an interstate football match and receiving her first pocket money

Sports Enthusiasm

Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram

Bebika's educational background in dentistry and her work as a dentist after completing her Bachelor of Dental Surgery

Dental Education and Practice

Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram

Beauty Pageant Experience

Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram

Bebika's participation in The International Glamour Project Miss India 2020 and the encouragement she received from her university teacher

Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram

Acting Career

Bebika's role as 'Devika Oberoi' in the television serial 'Bhagya Lakshmi' and her decision to leave the show due to disagreements with fellow actors

Bebika's appearance in the reality digital series and her participation in the popular show has made her fans excited for her journey

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram

Bebika's affinity for buying gold and diamonds, with some of her most prized acquisitions being jewelry items

Love for Jewelry

Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram

Prankster Nature

Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram

Bebika's playful side and her fondness for pranks, recalling memories of pranks played on friends and expressing a humorous desire to prank Salman Khan

Image: Bebika Dhruve's Instagram

Bebika's physical transformation journey and the connection she observed between her weight fluctuations and romantic relationships, leading her to prioritize self-love and happiness

Personal Transformation and Self-Love

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here