Hemelin Darlong

august 19, 2023

Entertainment

10 facts about BLACKPINK’s Jisoo 

Jisoo can connect with global fans due to her multilingual skills. She speaks Japanese, English, and Chinese.

Multilingual

Jisoo has a sweet white Maltese dog named Dalgom. She raised Dalgom since it was a puppy and pampers it with luxury gifts like a Dior bag.

Dalgom

Jisoo loves books and always has one with her. She suggests titles to fans, including The Great Gatsby and Me Before You, and she's read In Search Of Lost Time too

Reading

Jisoo and TWICE's Nayeon are close pals. Jisoo playfully calls her "Cold Nadongie" since seeing her wrestle at an event. They've been friends for years.

TWICE’s Nayeon

Jisoo shared in a Disney+ interview that Jasmine from Aladdin is her favorite princess. She loves Disney cartoons and still watches some of them today.

Disney Princess Jasmine

According to her fellow members, Kim Jisoo is the most nurturing and supportive member of Blackpink, often seen as the "mom" of the group

Mom of the group

Jisoo is known for making nicknames for fellow Blackpink members. Like "Jendeukie" for Jennie (Jennie + clingy), "Pasta" for Rosé, and "Nallalisa" for Lisa.

Nicknames

Jisoo had a brief cameo in the 2019 drama "Arthdal Chronicles," followed by a leading role in JTBC's "Snowdrop" in December 2021

Amazing actor

In 2018, Jisoo endorsed Kiss Me cosmetics. By March 2021, she became a global ambassador for Dior Beauty and Fashion. She also showcased 'Michaa's Spring 2021 collection

Endorsements

When she was young, Jisoo aimed to be a writer and painter. In the documentary "Blackpink: Light Up the Sky," she mentioned her interest in these fields, even though she admitted her painting skills weren't strong

Childhood dreams

