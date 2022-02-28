Entertainment

P R Gayathri

Feb 28, 2022

10 Facts about Darshana Rajendran

Family

Darshana is very close to her parents Neeraja Rajendran and Rajendran and has an elder sister who is a theatre artist in Bangalore

Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram

The 33-year-old actress is currently basking in the glory of her fabulous performance in the movie Hridayam opposite Pranav Mohanlal

Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram

Spotlight on her

Darshana holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from City College, University of London

Education

Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram

It was during her days in Chennai where she worked in the Institute of Financial Management and Research, she developed an interest in acting and joined theatre

Theatre Artist

Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram

Gradually her passion grew and the star was able to act in several English plays. Over the years, this passion for acting led her to movies

Passion

Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram

She debuted her acting career in the 2014 Malayalam film John Paul Vaathil Thurakkunnu and had also been a part of Tamil movies like Irumbu Thirai and Kavan

Debut

Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram

Though she had appeared in super hit movies like Mayanadhi, Virus and C U Soon, the recent blockbuster by Hridayam can be regarded as her breakthrough

Character Roles

Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram

Did you know director Vineeth Sreenivasan read the story and cast Darshana in Hridayam even before Pranav Mohanlal or Kalyani Priyadarshan as he believed “nobody could have played the character with such conviction” other than her?

Breakthrough Movie

Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram

She has also acted in the Hindi web series Unpaused: Naya Safar and in the Tamil web series Ctrl Alt Del

Web series

Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram

Apart from her strong acting prowess, people love her for her humble nature and simplicity

Down to earth

Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram

