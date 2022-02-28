Entertainment
P R Gayathri
Feb 28, 2022
10 Facts about Darshana Rajendran
Heading 3
Family
Darshana is very close to her parents Neeraja Rajendran and Rajendran and has an elder sister who is a theatre artist in Bangalore
Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram
The 33-year-old actress is currently basking in the glory of her fabulous performance in the movie Hridayam opposite Pranav Mohanlal
Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram
Spotlight on her
Darshana holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from City College, University of London
Education
Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram
It was during her days in Chennai where she worked in the Institute of Financial Management and Research, she developed an interest in acting and joined theatre
Theatre Artist
Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram
Gradually her passion grew and the star was able to act in several English plays. Over the years, this passion for acting led her to movies
Passion
Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram
She debuted her acting career in the 2014 Malayalam film John Paul Vaathil Thurakkunnu and had also been a part of Tamil movies like Irumbu Thirai and Kavan
Debut
Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram
Though she had appeared in super hit movies like Mayanadhi, Virus and C U Soon, the recent blockbuster by Hridayam can be regarded as her breakthrough
Character Roles
Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram
Did you know director Vineeth Sreenivasan read the story and cast Darshana in Hridayam even before Pranav Mohanlal or Kalyani Priyadarshan as he believed “nobody could have played the character with such conviction” other than her?
Breakthrough Movie
Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram
She has also acted in the Hindi web series Unpaused: Naya Safar and in the Tamil web series Ctrl Alt Del
Web series
Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram
Apart from her strong acting prowess, people love her for her humble nature and simplicity
Down to earth
Image: Darshana Rajendran Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara & Ibrahim’s cute sibling moments