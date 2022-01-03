Entertainment
P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
DEC 03, 2022
10 Facts about Kalyani Priyadarshan
The Star Kid
Kalyani Priyadarshan is an Indian actress who appears in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Family
Born to filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy, she made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Hello
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Initial Work
She had worked as an assistant in the production design of Krrish 3 (2013) and Tamil Movie, Iru Mugan (2016)
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Hobbies
She is a trained dancer and also has performed at many stage shows
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Education
Kalyani got her bachelor’s degree in Architecture Designing from Parsons School Of Design, New York City
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Theatrical Experience
After completing her studies, she joined the ‘Williamstown Theatre Festival’ in Williamstown, Massachusetts
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Daddy’s Girl
She revealed in an interview that she is a daddy’s girl and aims to make him happy in everything she does
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Mollywood Debut
Her debut work in Malayalam was with the period war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham directed by her father, although her first release in the language was Varane Avashyamund
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Most Desirable Woman
Though just a few films old, the star kid made her place in The Times Of India's "Most Desirable Women List" and was ranked at No. 41 in 2020
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Star Friends
She is best friends with Mohanlal’s son Pranav and dismissed rumours of them dating as she mentioned “He is just like my older brother.”
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Formal wear style ft. Kriti Sanon