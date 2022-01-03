Entertainment

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

DEC 03, 2022

10 Facts about Kalyani Priyadarshan

The Star Kid

Kalyani Priyadarshan is an Indian actress who appears in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Family

Born to filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy, she made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Hello

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Initial Work

She had worked as an assistant in the production design of Krrish 3 (2013) and Tamil Movie, Iru Mugan (2016)

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Hobbies

She is a trained dancer and also has performed at many stage shows

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Education

Kalyani got her bachelor’s degree in Architecture Designing from Parsons School Of Design, New York City

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Theatrical Experience

After completing her studies, she joined the ‘Williamstown Theatre Festival’ in Williamstown, Massachusetts

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Daddy’s Girl

She revealed in an interview that she is a daddy’s girl and aims to make him happy in everything she does

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Mollywood Debut

Her debut work in Malayalam was with the period war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham directed by her father, although her first release in the language was Varane Avashyamund

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Most Desirable Woman

Though just a few films old, the star kid made her place in The Times Of India's "Most Desirable Women List" and was ranked at No. 41 in 2020

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

Star Friends

She is best friends with Mohanlal’s son Pranav and dismissed rumours of them dating as she mentioned “He is just like my older brother.”

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram

