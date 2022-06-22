10 Facts about KKK12 star Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi was born on May 18, 1995, and completed her schooling in Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Born and brought up
Her mother and father are Yashoda Joshi and Sumanprakash Joshi. She has a younger brother named Samarth and a sister, Sheetal
Family details
Shivangi started her acting career in 2013 with the TV show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi
Acting debut
She has been bestowed with the Best Actor Female Award in 2019 at Gold Awards for her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also a recipient of the prestigious 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019' for Best Actress
Awards won by Shivangi
In her career, she has been a part of various muisc videos like Aadatein, Baarish, Kismat Teri, Aashiqui, O Dilbar Yaara, Humnava, Teri Ada, Boli Tujhse and Tu Mera Sanam
Her music videos
The actress is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures with her fans
Fitness freak
She is a trained Kathak dancer and participated in many dance competitions during her school days
Dance enthusiast
Shivangi is all set to participate in her first-ever reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12
Her first reality show
Shivangi was reportedly in a relationship with her co-star Mohsin Khan whom she first met on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’
Love life
She enjoys a huge fan following on social media
Social media star
