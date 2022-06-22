Heading 3

10 Facts about KKK12 star Shivangi Joshi

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 22, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Shivangi was born on May 18, 1995, and completed her schooling in Dehradun, Uttarakhand

  Born and brought up

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Her mother and father are Yashoda Joshi and Sumanprakash Joshi. She has a younger brother named Samarth and a sister, Sheetal

Family details

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Shivangi started her acting career in 2013 with the TV show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi

  Acting debut

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

She has been bestowed with the Best Actor Female Award in 2019 at Gold Awards for her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also a recipient of the prestigious 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019' for Best Actress

  Awards won by Shivangi

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

In her career, she has been a part of various muisc videos like Aadatein, Baarish, Kismat Teri, Aashiqui, O Dilbar Yaara, Humnava, Teri Ada, Boli Tujhse and Tu Mera Sanam

   Her music videos

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

The actress is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures with her fans

  Fitness freak

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

She is a trained Kathak dancer and participated in many dance competitions during her school days

   Dance enthusiast

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Shivangi is all set to participate in her first-ever reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12

    Her first reality show

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

Shivangi was reportedly in a relationship with her co-star Mohsin Khan whom she first met on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’

   Love life

Image source- Shivangi Joshi instagram

She enjoys a huge fan following on social media

  Social media star

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: KKK12's Kanika Mann in crop tops

Click Here