Pujya Doss

 October 29, 2023

Entertainment

10 Facts about Korean culture to know

One of the interesting facts about South Korea is their surnames. Well, 20% of Koreans share the same surname. The most common last name is Kim, followed by Lee, then Park

Image credits: Pexels 

South Korea has the world's highest rate of plastic surgeries per capita

Image credits: Pexels 

In addition to the fun facts about South Korea's plastic surgery, double eyelid surgery, nose jobs, and liposuction are some of the most common surgical procedures performed in South Korea

Image credits: Pexels 

One of the well-known facts about South Korea is the military service. Before thirty, men must commit to 21–24 months of military service, even if they are celebrities

Image credits: Pexels 

Most fast food in Korea can be delivered to your door, so you don’t have to go to the store itself! Many places will also pick up the dishes when you’re done, making ordering food extremely fast and convenient

Image credits: Pexels 

Kimchi and ramen are one of the most popular dishes in Korea

Image credits: Pexels 

Soju is the most popular type of alcohol in Korea, with an alcohol content ranging from ~20% to 40% for most bottles

Image credits: Pexels 

White Day, March 14, is when men give gifts to their girlfriends and wives—with data showing that they typically spend about three times as much as they received on Valentine’s Day

Image credits: Pexels 

The tallest building in South Korea is the Lotte World Tower in Seoul. It is also the fifth tallest building in the world

Image credits: Pexels 

The internet in Korea is fast, arguably the fastest in the world. Their internet is so fast that they can have many internet cafes, where people can go and play video games

Image credits: Pexels 

