10 Facts about Korean culture to know

One of the interesting facts about South Korea is their surnames. Well, 20% of Koreans share the same surname. The most common last name is Kim, followed by Lee, then Park
Image credits: Pexels
South Korea has the world's highest rate of plastic surgeries per capita
Image credits: Pexels
In addition to the fun facts about South Korea's plastic surgery, double eyelid surgery, nose jobs, and liposuction are some of the most common surgical procedures performed in South Korea
Image credits: Pexels
One of the well-known facts about South Korea is the military service. Before thirty, men must commit to 21–24 months of military service, even if they are celebrities
Image credits: Pexels
Most fast food in Korea can be delivered to your door, so you don’t have to go to the store itself! Many places will also pick up the dishes when you’re done, making ordering food extremely fast and convenient
Image credits: Pexels
Kimchi and ramen are one of the most popular dishes in Korea
Image credits: Pexels
Soju is the most popular type of alcohol in Korea, with an alcohol content ranging from ~20% to 40% for most bottles
Image credits: Pexels
White Day, March 14, is when men give gifts to their girlfriends and wives—with data showing that they typically spend about three times as much as they received on Valentine’s Day
Image credits: Pexels
The tallest building in South Korea is the Lotte World Tower in Seoul. It is also the fifth tallest building in the world
Image credits: Pexels
The internet in Korea is fast, arguably the fastest in the world. Their internet is so fast that they can have many internet cafes, where people can go and play video games