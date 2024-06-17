Heading 3
10 Facts About Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita won the title of Femina Miss India South in 2013 and represented India at Miss Earth Philippines
#1
Image: Sobhita Instagram
She grew up in Visakhapatnam before moving to Mumbai to pursue a degree in Commerce and Economics
#2
Image: Sobhita Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala is a classically trained Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam dancer
Image: Sobhita Instagram
#3
Sobhita Dhulipala is a beauty pageant winner and Indian supermodel
#4
Image: Sobhita Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala made her Bollywood debut in Raman Raghav 2.0 directed by Anurag Kashyap alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal
#5
Image: Sobhita Instagram
Sobhita was the owner of the 70 mm screen. The film premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress
#6
Image: Sobhita Instagram
In 2019, Sobhita made her OTT debut in the Amazon original series 'Made In Heaven’
#7
Image: Sobhita Instagram
She left modeling for acting. She made her Hollywood debut with the Monkey Man movie
#8
Image: Sobhita Instagram
Sobhita made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024
#9
Image: Sobhita Instagram
#10
Image: Sobhita Instagram
There are rumors about her dating Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya
