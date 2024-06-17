Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Entertainment

JUNE 17, 2024

10 Facts About Sobhita Dhulipala


Sobhita won the title of Femina Miss India South in 2013 and represented India at Miss Earth Philippines

#1

Image: Sobhita Instagram

She grew up in Visakhapatnam before moving to Mumbai to pursue a degree in Commerce and Economics

#2

Image: Sobhita Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala is a classically trained Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam dancer

Image: Sobhita Instagram

#3

Sobhita Dhulipala is a beauty pageant winner and Indian supermodel

#4

Image: Sobhita Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala made her Bollywood debut in Raman Raghav 2.0 directed by Anurag Kashyap alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal

#5

Image: Sobhita Instagram

Sobhita was the owner of the 70 mm screen. The film premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress

#6

Image: Sobhita Instagram

In 2019, Sobhita made her OTT debut in the Amazon original series 'Made In Heaven’

#7

Image: Sobhita Instagram

She left modeling for acting. She made her Hollywood debut with the Monkey Man movie

#8

Image: Sobhita Instagram

Sobhita made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024

#9

Image: Sobhita Instagram

#10

Image: Sobhita Instagram

There are rumors about her dating Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here