Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
JUly 03, 2023
10 facts about Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy was a child artist at age 10. He worked in various films
Child Actor
Image: Actor Thalapathy's Twitter
The actor has always engaged in charity work throughout his life and has his own social welfare organization
Philanthropist
Image: Thalapathy Vijay's Twitter
Vijay is a hardcore fan of Rajinikanth, who inspired him to enter the cinema industry to become an actor
Rajinikanth’s fan
Image: Vijay Thalapathy’s Instagram
Vijay made a small appearance in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rowdy Rathore’ at the end of the ‘Chinta ta ta’ song
Bollywood appearance
Image: Thalapathy Vijay’s Twitter
Vijay was very close to his late sister Vidhya. He named half of his production house after her as well
Sister’s bond
Image: Actor Thalapathy Vijay's Twitter
Vijay has a massive fan following in Kerala as a non-Malayali actor
Most famous non-Malayali actor in Kerala
Image: Actor Thalapathy Vijay's Twitter
Vijay has won multiple awards due to his contribution to cinema and society, one of them being ‘Kalaimamani’ one of the highest honors in the field of art
Multiple awards and Doctorate
Image: Amazon Prime video
Vijay is the second actor after Rajinikanth to join the 100 crore club after his film 'Thuppakki' in the year 2013
Elite 100 crore club
Image:Vijay Thalapathy's Instagram
Vijay was called Ilaya Thalapathy until age 43 until Atlee decided to change the title to Thalapathy in 2017
From Ilaya Thalapathy to Thalapathy
Image: A screengrab from Varisu Trailer
The inspiration behind Vijay’s house was Tom Cruise’s Beach house
Inspiration behind his house
Image: Thalapathy Vijay’s Twitter
