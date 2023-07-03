Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

JUly 03, 2023

10 facts about Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy was a child artist at age 10. He worked in various films

Child Actor

 Image: Actor Thalapathy's Twitter

The actor has always engaged in charity work throughout his life and has his own social welfare organization

Philanthropist

 Image: Thalapathy Vijay's Twitter

Vijay is a hardcore fan of Rajinikanth, who inspired him to enter the cinema industry to become an actor

Rajinikanth’s fan

 Image: Vijay Thalapathy’s Instagram

Vijay made a small appearance in Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rowdy Rathore’ at the end of the ‘Chinta ta ta’ song

Bollywood appearance

 Image: Thalapathy Vijay’s Twitter

Vijay was very close to his late sister Vidhya. He named half of his production house after her as well

Sister’s bond

 Image:  Actor Thalapathy Vijay's Twitter 

Vijay has a massive fan following in Kerala as a non-Malayali actor

Most famous non-Malayali actor in Kerala

 Image: Actor Thalapathy Vijay's Twitter

Vijay has won multiple awards due to his contribution to cinema and society, one of them being ‘Kalaimamani’ one of the highest honors in the field of art

Multiple awards and Doctorate

 Image: Amazon Prime video

Vijay is the second actor after Rajinikanth to join the 100 crore club after his film 'Thuppakki' in the year 2013

Elite 100 crore club

 Image:Vijay Thalapathy's Instagram

Vijay was called Ilaya Thalapathy until age 43 until Atlee decided to change the title to Thalapathy in 2017

From Ilaya Thalapathy to Thalapathy

 Image: A screengrab from Varisu Trailer

The inspiration behind Vijay’s house was Tom Cruise’s Beach house

Inspiration behind his house

 Image: Thalapathy Vijay’s Twitter

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here