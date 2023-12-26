Heading 3

Heading 3


Shanu Singh

Entertainment

December 26, 2023

10 facts about Tom Brady you didn't know

Tom Brady used to be an intern for Merrill Lynch in Ann Arbor during his time at the University of Michigan. If not NFL, Tom Brady might have a career in finance

Tom Brady would have been a finance guy 

Image credit: Getty Images

Tom Brady was drafted into the NFL in the year 2000. But before that, the NFL legend was selected in the 18th round of the MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos on June 2, 1995

Image credit: Tom Brady’s Facebook

Before NFL, Tom Brady was drafted in MLB

While playing as the greatest quarterback in the NFL for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady sacrificed more than $100 Million for the team's betterment

Tom Brady has sacrificed $100 Million +

Image credit: Getty Images

Tom Brady might be the GOAT of the NFL but while his net worth stands at $300 Million, his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's net worth is more than $400 Million

Tom Brady's then-wife had more net worth

Image credit: Getty Images

Tom Brady did everything he could to keep his mind sharp which included mastering the brain exercises that are mainly intended for people with brain-related issues

The NFL legend mastered brain exercises

Image credit: Getty Images

While it might be tough for many people to start their day without coffee, Tom Brady doesn't need coffee to get him going. He never had even a sip of it

Tom Brady does not drink coffee

Image credit: TB12 

Before his first Super Bowl, Tom Brady fell asleep in the locker room. But that didn't stop the Patriots to go ahead and grab the Champions' trophy

Tom Brady fell asleep in debut SB

Image credit: Twitter

Tom Brady is very punctual about how much sleep he gets. He likes to sleep early, about 8:30 PM, and wake up at around 5:30. The guy really cares about his sleep schedule

The GOAT wakes up really early

Image credit: Twitter

Brady loves F-bombs

Image credit: Getty Images

Tom Brady used to love dropping F-bombs during his games as it helped him get relief from the tension and stress on the field

Gisele Bündchen wanted then-husband Tom Brady to retire from the NFL ever since his peak success days with the New England Patriots. Brady never listed

Gisele wanted Brady to early-retire

Image credit: Getty Images

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here