Shanu Singh
Entertainment
December 26, 2023
10 facts about Tom Brady you didn't know
Tom Brady used to be an intern for Merrill Lynch in Ann Arbor during his time at the University of Michigan. If not NFL, Tom Brady might have a career in finance
Tom Brady would have been a finance guy
Image credit: Getty Images
Tom Brady was drafted into the NFL in the year 2000. But before that, the NFL legend was selected in the 18th round of the MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos on June 2, 1995
Image credit: Tom Brady’s Facebook
Before NFL, Tom Brady was drafted in MLB
While playing as the greatest quarterback in the NFL for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady sacrificed more than $100 Million for the team's betterment
Tom Brady has sacrificed $100 Million +
Image credit: Getty Images
Tom Brady might be the GOAT of the NFL but while his net worth stands at $300 Million, his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's net worth is more than $400 Million
Tom Brady's then-wife had more net worth
Image credit: Getty Images
Tom Brady did everything he could to keep his mind sharp which included mastering the brain exercises that are mainly intended for people with brain-related issues
The NFL legend mastered brain exercises
Image credit: Getty Images
While it might be tough for many people to start their day without coffee, Tom Brady doesn't need coffee to get him going. He never had even a sip of it
Tom Brady does not drink coffee
Image credit: TB12
Before his first Super Bowl, Tom Brady fell asleep in the locker room. But that didn't stop the Patriots to go ahead and grab the Champions' trophy
Tom Brady fell asleep in debut SB
Image credit: Twitter
Tom Brady is very punctual about how much sleep he gets. He likes to sleep early, about 8:30 PM, and wake up at around 5:30. The guy really cares about his sleep schedule
The GOAT wakes up really early
Image credit: Twitter
Brady loves F-bombs
Image credit: Getty Images
Tom Brady used to love dropping F-bombs during his games as it helped him get relief from the tension and stress on the field
Gisele Bündchen wanted then-husband Tom Brady to retire from the NFL ever since his peak success days with the New England Patriots. Brady never listed
Gisele wanted Brady to early-retire
Image credit: Getty Images
