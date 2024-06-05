Heading 3

Hrishita Das

june 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 facts on the upcoming film Wonderland

Wonderland is a sci-fi drama that delves into modern scenarios, such as artificial intelligence to deal with loneliness and loss

Image: Acemaker Movieworks

The director and screenwriter of the movie is Kim Tae Yong, who previously worked on Where
Mermaids Go, You Are More Than Beautiful, and more

Image: Acemaker Movieworks

Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum are working together for the first time on a project, and they are starring as the lead couple

Image: Acemaker Movieworks

Choi Woo Sik from the Academy Award-winning movie Parasite is also starring in the film as one of the prominent characters

Image: Acemaker Movieworks

The popular South Korean actor Gong Yoo will be making a cameo in the movie as a devastated widower

Image: Acemaker Movieworks

Chinese actress Tang Wei will also be starring in the movie and take up the role of Gong Yoo’s late wife

Image: Acemaker Movieworks

The filming of the movie was completed back in 2021 

Image: Acemaker Movieworks

Wonderland is set to be released on June 5, 2024 in South Korea

Image: Acemaker Movieworks

Acemaker Movieworks reached an agreement with Netflix to release the movie on the platform for international fans

Image: Acemaker Movieworks

The movie will be available in both Korean and Chinese language

Image: Acemaker Movieworks

