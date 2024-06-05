10 facts on the upcoming film Wonderland
Wonderland is a sci-fi drama that delves into modern scenarios, such as artificial intelligence to deal with loneliness and loss
Image: Acemaker Movieworks
The director and screenwriter of the movie is Kim Tae Yong, who previously worked on Where
Mermaids Go, You Are More Than Beautiful, and more
Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum are working together for the first time on a project, and they are starring as the lead couple
Choi Woo Sik from the Academy Award-winning movie Parasite is also starring in the film as one of the prominent characters
The popular South Korean actor Gong Yoo will be making a cameo in the movie as a devastated widower
Chinese actress Tang Wei will also be starring in the movie and take up the role of Gong Yoo’s late wife
The filming of the movie was completed back in 2021
Wonderland is set to be released on June 5, 2024 in South Korea
Acemaker Movieworks reached an agreement with Netflix to release the movie on the platform for international fans
The movie will be available in both Korean and Chinese language
