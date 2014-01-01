10 facts to know about rising star Park Solomon
He was born in Uzbekistan
He's a Scorpio
He's an INFP-T
All of Us Are Dead may be his breakout role, but Park Solomon has actually been acting since 2014 at the age of 15
He also acted in a Chinese drama
Besides Korean and Chinese, Park Solomon likely also knows how to speak Uzbek, English, and Russian
He took almost 17 takes for the kiss scene in the K-drama All of Us Are Dead.
Park Solomon shared that he grew up wanting to be a b-boy as he loved to dance
His long and lean stature is a result of his love for dance and swimming
Park Solomon is a member of V.I.P., the fan club dedicated to the Korean boy band Big Bang
