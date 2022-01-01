Heading 3

september 04, 2023

10 facts you didn't know about BTS' Jungkook

Jungkook picked Big Hit Entertainment over other major agencies like JYP, FNC, and TS Entertainment because of his admiration for BTS Leader RM, who was known as Runch Randa during his underground rap days

Jungkook joined BTS thanks to RM

Image:  BTS’ Instagram

In interviews, the K-pop idol has revealed that he considered using 'Seagull' as his stage name, inspired by Busan's official bird and his former TikTok username, Ian. However, he ultimately chose his real name Jeon Jungkook

Jungkook’s stage name

Image:  BTS’ Instagram

In addition to singing and dancing, Jungkook is also a talented artist and enjoys drawing during his free time. He has showcased his skills multiple times in Bangtan bombs and In the soop

An all rounder

Image:  BTS’ Instagram

Jungkook is an avid gamer and has expressed his love for video games multiple times

He loves gaming

Image:  BTS’ Instagram

He's skilled in guitar and drums, frequently showcasing his talents on BTS reality shows and during concerts

The makane can play multiple instruments

Image:  BTS’ Instagram

Since his debut, Jungkook has demonstrated a talent for beatboxing. He blends vocal sounds with beatbox elements to create distinctive rhythms and occasionally incorporates impromptu beatbox performances while singing

Beatboxer too

Image:  BTS’ Instagram

Jungkook is recognized for his strong commitment to fitness. He frequently shares workout routines and tips with fans, and he has even live-streamed his workouts, showcasing his dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle

Image:  BTS’ Instagram

Fitness Enthusiast

The youngest BTS member has displayed his passion for boxing in numerous instances over the past few years. Notably, in June 2022, he engaged in a sparring session with Olympic gold medalist and Netflix's Physical: 100 star, Choo Sung-hoon

Image: BTS’  X

An incredible boxer

The singer made history as the first Korean performer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He not only contributed to the World Cup soundtrack with Dreamers, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi but also performed the song at the opening ceremony

Historic FIFA World Cup performance in Qatar

Image:  BTS’ Instagram

In 2017, Jungkook formed his own video production studio, named Golden Closet Film. The name draws inspiration from his former dorm room, which resembled a spacious walk-in closet, and the Golden part of his nickname, Golden Maknae

 His Production Studio

Image:  BTS’ Instagram

