10 facts you didn't know about BTS' Jungkook
Jungkook picked Big Hit Entertainment over other major agencies like JYP, FNC, and TS Entertainment because of his admiration for BTS Leader RM, who was known as Runch Randa during his underground rap days
Jungkook joined BTS thanks to RM
In interviews, the K-pop idol has revealed that he considered using 'Seagull' as his stage name, inspired by Busan's official bird and his former TikTok username, Ian. However, he ultimately chose his real name Jeon Jungkook
Jungkook’s stage name
In addition to singing and dancing, Jungkook is also a talented artist and enjoys drawing during his free time. He has showcased his skills multiple times in Bangtan bombs and In the soop
An all rounder
Jungkook is an avid gamer and has expressed his love for video games multiple times
He loves gaming
He's skilled in guitar and drums, frequently showcasing his talents on BTS reality shows and during concerts
The makane can play multiple instruments
Since his debut, Jungkook has demonstrated a talent for beatboxing. He blends vocal sounds with beatbox elements to create distinctive rhythms and occasionally incorporates impromptu beatbox performances while singing
Beatboxer too
Jungkook is recognized for his strong commitment to fitness. He frequently shares workout routines and tips with fans, and he has even live-streamed his workouts, showcasing his dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle
Fitness Enthusiast
The youngest BTS member has displayed his passion for boxing in numerous instances over the past few years. Notably, in June 2022, he engaged in a sparring session with Olympic gold medalist and Netflix's Physical: 100 star, Choo Sung-hoon
An incredible boxer
The singer made history as the first Korean performer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He not only contributed to the World Cup soundtrack with Dreamers, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi but also performed the song at the opening ceremony
Historic FIFA World Cup performance in Qatar
In 2017, Jungkook formed his own video production studio, named Golden Closet Film. The name draws inspiration from his former dorm room, which resembled a spacious walk-in closet, and the Golden part of his nickname, Golden Maknae
His Production Studio
