NOVEMBER 04, 2023

10 famous Bigg Boss couples

The couple started dating in Bigg Boss season 7 and continued dating after the show ended. However, they eventually parted ways

Kushal Tandon and Gauhar Khan

Image source- therealkushaltandon& gauaharkhan

The couple’s lover story began in Bigg Boss 9 and they got married in 2018

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeria

Image source- keithsequeira

The famous couple began their love story in Bigg Boss 9 and later got married in 2018 and are known as the best bigg boss couple

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Image source- yuvikachaudhary

Kishwer and Suyyash were already a couple when they entered Bigg Boss house and continued to support each throughout the show

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

Image source-kishwersmerchantt

In one of the popular Bigg Boss season, both the members developed a strong bond and continued dating even after the show

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz

Image source-asimriaz77.official

The relationship between the two became a highlight in Bigg Boss 8 as both of them got engaged on the show but eventually broke up 

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Image source-upenpatelworld  & karishmaktanna

Aly Goni entered Bigg Boss house to support his friend Jasmin Bhasin but ended up falling in love with her

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Image source-alygoni

The love story with hate to love trope was loved by fans and  The couple is soon planning to get married

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

Image source- eijazkhan

One of the cutest couples dated for few years and got married in front of their co-contestants and pandit on TV

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Image source- aslimonalisa

The couple met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other and from their Instagram posts we can feel that the cute couple is having a great time together

Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra

Image source- tejasswiprakash

