NOVEMBER 04, 2023
10 famous Bigg Boss couples
The couple started dating in Bigg Boss season 7 and continued dating after the show ended. However, they eventually parted ways
Kushal Tandon and Gauhar Khan
Image source- therealkushaltandon& gauaharkhan
The couple’s lover story began in Bigg Boss 9 and they got married in 2018
Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeria
Image source- keithsequeira
The famous couple began their love story in Bigg Boss 9 and later got married in 2018 and are known as the best bigg boss couple
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary
Image source- yuvikachaudhary
Kishwer and Suyyash were already a couple when they entered Bigg Boss house and continued to support each throughout the show
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai
Image source-kishwersmerchantt
In one of the popular Bigg Boss season, both the members developed a strong bond and continued dating even after the show
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz
Image source-asimriaz77.official
The relationship between the two became a highlight in Bigg Boss 8 as both of them got engaged on the show but eventually broke up
Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel
Image source-upenpatelworld & karishmaktanna
Aly Goni entered Bigg Boss house to support his friend Jasmin Bhasin but ended up falling in love with her
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin
Image source-alygoni
The love story with hate to love trope was loved by fans and The couple is soon planning to get married
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan
Image source- eijazkhan
One of the cutest couples dated for few years and got married in front of their co-contestants and pandit on TV
Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
Image source- aslimonalisa
The couple met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other and from their Instagram posts we can feel that the cute couple is having a great time together
Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra
Image source- tejasswiprakash
