10 Famous K-pop Songs Everyone Knows
An explosive anthem by Big Bang, blending EDM and hip-hop. Its catchy chorus and energetic beats make it a timeless K-pop hit
Image: YG Entertainment.
Bang Bang Bang (Big Bang)
Twice's "Fancy" is a vibrant pop track with a catchy melody and dazzling choreography. It showcases the group's evolution and polished performance
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Fancy (TWICE)
Red Velvet's "Red Flavor" is a summer bop with fruity lyrics and an addictive chorus. Its upbeat vibe and colorful MV make it a seasonal favorite
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Flavor (Red Velvet)
Seventeen's "Hot" is an electrifying blend of EDM and pop. With powerful vocals and dynamic choreography, it showcases the group's versatility
Hot (Seventeen)
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
GIDLE's "Queencard" is a fierce track with a powerful beat and bold lyrics. It highlights the group's unique style and strong presence
Queencard ((G)- IDLE)
Image: Cube Entertainment.
Love Dive (IVE)
Image: Starship Entertainment.
IVE's debut single "Love Dive" is a fresh and upbeat track. It introduces the group's talent through catchy tunes and youthful energy
Taemin's "Move" is a sultry R&B track with smooth vocals and a mesmerizing choreography. It showcases Taemin's artistry and sensuality
Move (Taemin)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Sunmi's "Gashina" is a bold and empowering track with a charismatic performance. Its addictive chorus and edgy vibe solidify Sunmi's solo success
Gashina (Sunmi)
Image: MakeUs Entertainment.
Stray Kids' "God's Menu" is a powerful rap-infused track with intense beats. The song's unique concept and energetic delivery captivate listeners
God's Menu (Stray Kids)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
PSY's "Gangnam Style" is a global phenomenon, known for its catchy tune and iconic horse-riding dance. It marked K-pop's international breakthrough
Gangnam Style (PSY)
Image: YG Entertainment.