Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 Famous K-pop Songs Everyone Knows

An explosive anthem by Big Bang, blending EDM and hip-hop. Its catchy chorus and energetic beats make it a timeless K-pop hit

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Bang Bang Bang (Big Bang)

Twice's "Fancy" is a vibrant pop track with a catchy melody and dazzling choreography. It showcases the group's evolution and polished performance

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Fancy (TWICE)

Red Velvet's "Red Flavor" is a summer bop with fruity lyrics and an addictive chorus. Its upbeat vibe and colorful MV make it a seasonal favorite

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Red Flavor (Red Velvet)

Seventeen's "Hot" is an electrifying blend of EDM and pop. With powerful vocals and dynamic choreography, it showcases the group's versatility

Hot (Seventeen)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

GIDLE's "Queencard" is a fierce track with a powerful beat and bold lyrics. It highlights the group's unique style and strong presence

Queencard ((G)- IDLE)

Image:  Cube Entertainment.

Love Dive (IVE)

Image:  Starship Entertainment.

IVE's debut single "Love Dive" is a fresh and upbeat track. It introduces the group's talent through catchy tunes and youthful energy

Taemin's "Move" is a sultry R&B track with smooth vocals and a mesmerizing choreography. It showcases Taemin's artistry and sensuality

Move (Taemin)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Sunmi's "Gashina" is a bold and empowering track with a charismatic performance. Its addictive chorus and edgy vibe solidify Sunmi's solo success

Gashina (Sunmi)

Image:  MakeUs Entertainment.

Stray Kids' "God's Menu" is a powerful rap-infused track with intense beats. The song's unique concept and energetic delivery captivate listeners

God's Menu (Stray Kids)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

PSY's "Gangnam Style" is a global phenomenon, known for its catchy tune and iconic horse-riding dance. It marked K-pop's international breakthrough

Gangnam Style (PSY)

Image:  YG Entertainment.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here