Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 11, 2023

Entertainment

10 famous Male Visuals in 4th Gen K-pop

With his captivating eyes, sharp jawline, and chiseled features, Juyeon is a visual powerhouse. His stage presence is undeniable, and his charisma draws fans in

Image:  IST Entertainment

Juyeon (THE BOYZ)

Eunchan's youthful charm and captivating smile have captured the hearts of many. His bright eyes and infectious energy radiate positivity, making him a joy to watch on stage

 Image:  Yuehua Entertainment

Eunchan (TEMPEST)

Serim's classic good looks and gentle demeanor make him a true heartthrob. He has a soft, boyish charm that is both endearing and captivating. His expressive eyes and charming smile add to his overall appeal

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Serim (CRAVITY)

Intak's captivating eyes, high cheekbones, and strong jawline give him a striking, almost regal, appearance. He possesses a unique aura that is both playful and mysterious, drawing fans in with his captivating gaze

Image:  FNC Entertainment

Intak (P1Harmony)

Sunghoon's tall, slender frame and elegant features make him a perfect fit for the "prince" role. He possesses a delicate beauty that is both ethereal and sophisticated

Sunghoon (ENHYPEN)

Image:  Belift Lab

Asahi's sharp features and piercing eyes give him a powerful and intense aura. He possesses a unique charm that is both charismatic and mysterious

Image:  YG Entertainment

Asahi (TREASURE)

Soobin's youthful good looks and bright smile make him a true heartthrob. He possesses a clean and fresh beauty that is both innocent and charming

Image:  Big Hit Music

Soobin (TXT)

Kangmin's delicate features and expressive eyes give him a soft and innocent appearance. He possesses a natural beauty that is both charming and endearing

Image:  Jellyfish Entertainment

Kangmin (VERIVERY)

Lee Know's sharp features and powerful gaze give him a captivating aura. He possesses a unique beauty that is both intense and alluring

Image:  JYP Entertainment

 Lee Know (Stray Kids)

Kyungjun's youthful good looks and bright smile make him a true heartthrob. He possesses a clean and fresh beauty that is both innocent and charming

Image:  P NATION

 Kyungjun (TNX)

