10 famous Male Visuals in 4th Gen K-pop

With his captivating eyes, sharp jawline, and chiseled features, Juyeon is a visual powerhouse. His stage presence is undeniable, and his charisma draws fans in
Image: IST Entertainment
Juyeon (THE BOYZ)
Eunchan's youthful charm and captivating smile have captured the hearts of many. His bright eyes and infectious energy radiate positivity, making him a joy to watch on stage
Image: Yuehua Entertainment
Eunchan (TEMPEST)
Serim's classic good looks and gentle demeanor make him a true heartthrob. He has a soft, boyish charm that is both endearing and captivating. His expressive eyes and charming smile add to his overall appeal
Image: Starship Entertainment
Serim (CRAVITY)
Intak's captivating eyes, high cheekbones, and strong jawline give him a striking, almost regal, appearance. He possesses a unique aura that is both playful and mysterious, drawing fans in with his captivating gaze
Image: FNC Entertainment
Intak (P1Harmony)
Sunghoon's tall, slender frame and elegant features make him a perfect fit for the "prince" role. He possesses a delicate beauty that is both ethereal and sophisticated
Sunghoon (ENHYPEN)
Image: Belift Lab
Asahi's sharp features and piercing eyes give him a powerful and intense aura. He possesses a unique charm that is both charismatic and mysterious
Image: YG Entertainment
Asahi (TREASURE)
Soobin's youthful good looks and bright smile make him a true heartthrob. He possesses a clean and fresh beauty that is both innocent and charming
Image: Big Hit Music
Soobin (TXT)
Kangmin's delicate features and expressive eyes give him a soft and innocent appearance. He possesses a natural beauty that is both charming and endearing
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Kangmin (VERIVERY)
Lee Know's sharp features and powerful gaze give him a captivating aura. He possesses a unique beauty that is both intense and alluring
Image: JYP Entertainment
Lee Know (Stray Kids)
Kyungjun's youthful good looks and bright smile make him a true heartthrob. He possesses a clean and fresh beauty that is both innocent and charming