The passionate kiss between Yoon Se Ri and Ri Jeong Hyeok in the midst of a picturesque backdrop, capturing the intensity of their forbidden love story
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
The heart-stopping kiss between Ji Eun Tak and Kim Shin in the falling snow, symbolizing their deep connection and fateful romance
Goblin
Source: tvN
The iconic rain kiss shared by Yoo Si Jin and Kang Mo Yeon, exhibiting their strong chemistry and bringing their love story to a new level
Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS2
The emotionally charged and tender kiss between Moon Gang-tae and Ko Mun-yeong, signifying their growing affection and healing journey
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Source: tvN
The unforgettable upside-down kiss between Kim Joo Won and Gil Ra Im, blending fantasy and romance in a memorable and passionate moment
Secret Garden
Source: SBS
The exhilarating and electric kiss between Seo Jung Hoo and Chae Young Shin, expressing their shared longing and the start of their deep connection
Healer
Source: KBS2
The heartwarming and nostalgic kiss between Sung Deok Sun and Choi Taek, marking a pivotal moment in their longtime friendship turning into love
Reply 1988
Source:tvN
The bittersweet and romantic kiss between Do Min Joon and Cheon Song Yi, conveying their deep love amidst the challenges of their star-crossed relationship
My Love from the Star
Source: SBS
The sweet and adorable kiss between Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk, showcasing their cute and heartfelt romance
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Source: JTBC
The intense and passionate kiss between Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul, symbolizing their unwavering love across parallel universes
The King: Eternal Monarch
Source: SBS