10 Fan-Favorite K-drama Kisses

Sugandha Srivastava

june 19, 2023

Entertainment

The passionate kiss between Yoon Se Ri and Ri Jeong Hyeok in the midst of a picturesque backdrop, capturing the intensity of their forbidden love story

Crash Landing on You

Source: tvN

The heart-stopping kiss between Ji Eun Tak and Kim Shin in the falling snow, symbolizing their deep connection and fateful romance

Goblin

Source: tvN

The iconic rain kiss shared by Yoo Si Jin and Kang Mo Yeon, exhibiting their strong chemistry and bringing their love story to a new level

Descendants of the Sun

Source: KBS2

The emotionally charged and tender kiss between Moon Gang-tae and Ko Mun-yeong, signifying their growing affection and healing journey

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Source: tvN

The unforgettable upside-down kiss between Kim Joo Won and Gil Ra Im, blending fantasy and romance in a memorable and passionate moment

Secret Garden

Source: SBS

The exhilarating and electric kiss between Seo Jung Hoo and Chae Young Shin, expressing their shared longing and the start of their deep connection

Healer

Source: KBS2

The heartwarming and nostalgic kiss between Sung Deok Sun and Choi Taek, marking a pivotal moment in their longtime friendship turning into love

Reply 1988

Source:tvN

The bittersweet and romantic kiss between Do Min Joon and Cheon Song Yi, conveying their deep love amidst the challenges of their star-crossed relationship

My Love from the Star

Source: SBS

The sweet and adorable kiss between Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk, showcasing their cute and heartfelt romance

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Source: JTBC

The intense and passionate kiss between Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul, symbolizing their unwavering love across parallel universes

The King: Eternal Monarch

Source: SBS

