10 fan favorite K-drama kisses

In this romantic comedy, a food researcher goes on a blind date for her friend and finds herself in a secret relationship with her boss. Complications arise when their true identities are revealed
Image: SBS
Business Proposal
Follows the story of an art curator secretly in love with a famous idol group leader. Balancing her personal and work life becomes challenging when she starts dating the idol singer
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
A woman returning to Korea after working abroad reunites with her childhood friend, now her boss, leading to a romantic connection
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC
This drama revolves around a young woman who doesn't believe in love but becomes drawn to a man known for playing around with women
Image: JTBC
Nevertheless
A narcissistic CEO and his loyal secretary's romantic journey begins when she decides to quit her job after nine years. The CEO is determined to win her back
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
A children's book author with antisocial personality disorder finds healing and love with a psychiatric nurse
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
This romantic fantasy drama follows a webtoon artist who enters the world of her own webtoon and falls in love with the main character
W
Image: MBC
A mysterious courier known as Healer takes on illegal jobs and partners with a journalist to uncover a corruption scandal
Healer
Image: KBS2
A top actress is forced to work as a secretary at a law firm and falls in love with her cold-hearted lawyer boss, known as the Grim Reaper
Touch Your Heart
Image: tvN
This historical romance drama tells the story of a twin princess raised as a boy to become the crown prince after her brother's death. She falls in love with her teacher, who is unaware of her true identity