10 Fantasy Romance K-dramas to Escape Reality
Centuries-old goblin seeks love and redemption, entwined with mortal woman's fate. A magical tale of romance
Image: tvN
Goblin
Legend of the Blue Sea
Image: SBS
Mermaid seeks love in modern world, entangling with a conman in destiny's net. A story of love transcending time
Alien's enduring love for actress spans centuries, navigating life's challenges together. A timeless romance
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
Surgeon meets hero from her father's comic, colliding reality with webtoon. A tale of adventure and romance
W: Two Worlds
Image: MBC
Dreams foretell future for prosecutor and journalist, weaving romance amid changing destinies. A captivating love story
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS
Modern woman transported to Goryeo Dynasty encounters love, rivalry, and royalty. A tale of historical romance
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS
Cursed hotel for ghosts and kind-hearted hotelier set stage for supernatural love stories. A hauntingly beautiful romance
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN
Parallel worlds collide as king and detective find love and intrigue transcending dimensions. A tale of love defying boundaries
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS
Woman with 100 days to live makes deal with deity for wishes, but deadly price looms. A gripping supernatural romance
Doom at Your Service
Image: tvN
Click Here
College student swallows marble of 999-year-old gumiho, cohabiting until she retrieves it. A charming tale of love and friendship
My Roommate Is a Gumiho
Image: tvN