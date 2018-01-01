10 fascinating facts about BLACKPINK
Moupriya Banerjee
BLACKPINK is a bilingual K-pop group that often uses English in their lyrics
Image: YG Entertainment
Bilingual group
BLACKPINK is the highest-charting K-pop girl group that has topped many global music charts like Billboard, iTunes, and more
Image: YG Entertainment
Highest-charting girl group
BLACKPINK has collaborated with many international artists through their carere ncuding Selen Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and more
Global collaboration
Image: YG Entertainment
In 2019, BLACKPINK scripted history as the first girl group to attend Coachella and headline it
Image: YG Entertainment
Headlined Coachella
All four BLACKPINK members have successful solo careers, which they continue to thrive in
Solo Career
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé are fluent in English, while Jisoo can understand the language without having a strong grasp
English fluency
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo was born and raised in South Korea, while Jennie and Rosé grew up in New Zealand and Lisa hails from Thailand
Born in different countries
Image: YG Entertainment
For the new BLACKPINK fans, the group’s fanbase is called BLINKS
Fandom Name
Image: YG Entertainment
The group had their variety show called BLACKPINK House, which aired in 2018 on V Live
Variety Show
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK has a documentary film on Netflix titled BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky, showing behind-the-scenes of the group’s rise to popularity
Documentary Film
Image: YG Entertainment