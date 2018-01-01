Heading 3

june 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 fascinating facts about BLACKPINK

Moupriya Banerjee

BLACKPINK is a bilingual K-pop group that often uses English in their lyrics

Image: YG Entertainment 

Bilingual group

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting K-pop girl group that has topped many global music charts like Billboard, iTunes, and more

Image: YG Entertainment 

Highest-charting girl group

BLACKPINK has collaborated with many international artists through their carere ncuding Selen Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and more

Global collaboration

Image: YG Entertainment 

In 2019, BLACKPINK scripted history as the first girl group to attend Coachella and headline it

Image: YG Entertainment 

Headlined Coachella

All four BLACKPINK members have successful solo careers, which they continue to thrive in

Solo Career

Image: YG Entertainment 

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé are fluent in English, while Jisoo can understand the language without having a strong grasp

English fluency

Image: YG Entertainment 

Jisoo was born and raised in South Korea, while Jennie and Rosé grew up in New Zealand and Lisa hails from Thailand

Born in different countries

Image: YG Entertainment 

For the new BLACKPINK fans, the group’s fanbase is called BLINKS

Fandom Name

Image: YG Entertainment 

The group had their variety show called BLACKPINK House, which aired in 2018 on V Live

Variety Show

Image: YG Entertainment 

BLACKPINK has a documentary film on Netflix titled BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky, showing behind-the-scenes of the group’s rise to popularity

Documentary Film

Image: YG Entertainment 

