Deepali

DECEMBER 3, 2023

Entertainment

10 Fashion-Themed
K-dramas

Park Gyu-young, as a budding influencer, explores the world of fashion and exposes the dark side of social media

Image Credit: Netflix

Celebrity (2023) 

With Chae Soo Bin and Choi Min Ho as the leading pair, a bunch of friends navigate their dreams and relationships as they enter the lavish fashion industry

Image Credit: Netflix

The Fabulous (2022)

Love blossoms between Ha Young Eun, a cold-hearted fashion designer meets Yoon Jae Gook, a freelance photographer

Image Credit: SBS

Now, We Are Breaking Up (2021)

Lights, camera and fashion! The series uncovers the hardships of struggling artists, models and actors

Image Credit: tvN

Record of Youth (2020) 

Starring Hwang Jeong Eum and Park Seo Joon, the show celebrates the reunion of two childhood friends at a fashion magazine company

Image Credit: MBC

She Was Pretty (2018)

A magical perfume turns Min Jae Hee into a beautiful young woman who tries her hand at modeling

Image Credit: KBS2

Perfume (2019)

A romantic comedy mini-drama where three youngsters kick-start an online fashion store with a tough market competition

Image Credit: SBS Plus

Be Arrogant (2014) 

Yoo Ah In and Shin Se-kyung as aspiring designers climb the ladders of success, starting from a small town to taking on the global market.

Image Credit: SBS

Fashion King (2012)

A 34-year-old woman who looks younger than her age works hard towards becoming a successful designer despite having only a high school diploma.

Image Credit: KBS2

Baby Faced Beauty (2011) 

An assistant, working at fashion magazine company called Style, carves her own path to success while competing with other employees

Image Credit: SBS

Style (2009)

