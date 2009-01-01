10 Fashion-Themed
K-dramas
Park Gyu-young, as a budding influencer, explores the world of fashion and exposes the dark side of social media
Image Credit: Netflix
Celebrity (2023)
With Chae Soo Bin and Choi Min Ho as the leading pair, a bunch of friends navigate their dreams and relationships as they enter the lavish fashion industry
Image Credit: Netflix
The Fabulous (2022)
Love blossoms between Ha Young Eun, a cold-hearted fashion designer meets Yoon Jae Gook, a freelance photographer
Image Credit: SBS
Now, We Are Breaking Up (2021)
Lights, camera and fashion! The series uncovers the hardships of struggling artists, models and actors
Image Credit: tvN
Record of Youth (2020)
Starring Hwang Jeong Eum and Park Seo Joon, the show celebrates the reunion of two childhood friends at a fashion magazine company
Image Credit: MBC
She Was Pretty (2018)
A magical perfume turns Min Jae Hee into a beautiful young woman who tries her hand at modeling
Image Credit: KBS2
Perfume (2019)
A romantic comedy mini-drama where three youngsters kick-start an online fashion store with a tough market competition
Image Credit: SBS Plus
Be Arrogant (2014)
Yoo Ah In and Shin Se-kyung as aspiring designers climb the ladders of success, starting from a small town to taking on the global market.
Image Credit: SBS
Fashion King (2012)
A 34-year-old woman who looks younger than her age works hard towards becoming a successful designer despite having only a high school diploma.
Image Credit: KBS2
Baby Faced Beauty (2011)
An assistant, working at fashion magazine company called Style, carves her own path to success while competing with other employees
Image Credit: SBS
Style (2009)