Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 28, 2023

10 fastest films to cross $1Billion mark

The 2009 released Hollywood film, Avatar took 19 days to cross $ 1 billion at the box office. The James Cameron directorial film still holds the record of being the highest grossing movie of all times with $2.923 billion

Avatar

Image: IMDb

Released in 2017, the film is a box office success even after critical controversy. Much like Avatar, It took 19 days to breach $1 billion mark at the global box office and became the 9th fastest movie of all time to do so

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 

Image: IMDb

The sequel of Furious 7, titled The Fate of the Furious took 18 days to earn $1 billion at the box office. The film slowed down after its third week and could only make up a total of $1.236 billion at the box office

The Fate of the Furious 

Image: IMDb

The seventh installment of the popular action series, Fast and Furious, took 17 days to cross $1 billion globally. The film raked over $1.515 billion as it's lifetime box office collection

 Furious 7 

Image: IMDb

James Cameron's Avatar 2 breached $1 billion in 14 days of its theatrical run. The film becomes third highest grosser of all time with $2.320 billion

Avatar: The way of water 

Image: IMDb

All the Jurassic World movies have been successful at the box office but the first film in the series was the fastest to reach the $1 billion mark. It took 13 days to achieve this feet

Jurassic World 

Image: IMDb

The third film of MCU's Spiderman trilogy breached the mark of $1 billion in 12 days. The film made a total of $1.921 billion at the box office in its lifetime

Spider-Man No Way Home 

Image: IMDb

It is not only the highest grossing Star Wars movie of all time, but it is also the 3rd fastest movie to enter the $1 billion mark. The film took 12 days to breach this feet.

 Stars Wars: The Force Awakens 

Image: IMDb

MCU's two part culmination of the Infinity saga conquers the top 2 spots of the list. Avengers: Infinity War took 11 days to enter the $1 billion club. It is still the sixth highest grossing movie of all time with $2.052

Avengers: Infinity War 

Image: IMDb

The final showdown of MCU's most successful venture, Avengers: Endgame took just 5 days and became the fastest ever movie to enter the $1 billion mark. The film is second highest grossing movie of all the time with $2.799 billion at the box office

Avengers: Endgame 

Image: IMDb

Box office Mojo

Source

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here