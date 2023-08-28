10 fastest films to cross $1Billion mark

The 2009 released Hollywood film, Avatar took 19 days to cross $ 1 billion at the box office. The James Cameron directorial film still holds the record of being the highest grossing movie of all times with $2.923 billion
Avatar
Released in 2017, the film is a box office success even after critical controversy. Much like Avatar, It took 19 days to breach $1 billion mark at the global box office and became the 9th fastest movie of all time to do so
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The sequel of Furious 7, titled The Fate of the Furious took 18 days to earn $1 billion at the box office. The film slowed down after its third week and could only make up a total of $1.236 billion at the box office
The Fate of the Furious
The seventh installment of the popular action series, Fast and Furious, took 17 days to cross $1 billion globally. The film raked over $1.515 billion as it's lifetime box office collection
Furious 7
James Cameron's Avatar 2 breached $1 billion in 14 days of its theatrical run. The film becomes third highest grosser of all time with $2.320 billion
Avatar: The way of water
All the Jurassic World movies have been successful at the box office but the first film in the series was the fastest to reach the $1 billion mark. It took 13 days to achieve this feet
Jurassic World
The third film of MCU's Spiderman trilogy breached the mark of $1 billion in 12 days. The film made a total of $1.921 billion at the box office in its lifetime
Spider-Man No Way Home
It is not only the highest grossing Star Wars movie of all time, but it is also the 3rd fastest movie to enter the $1 billion mark. The film took 12 days to breach this feet.
Stars Wars: The Force Awakens
MCU's two part culmination of the Infinity saga conquers the top 2 spots of the list. Avengers: Infinity War took 11 days to enter the $1 billion club. It is still the sixth highest grossing movie of all time with $2.052
Avengers: Infinity War
The final showdown of MCU's most successful venture, Avengers: Endgame took just 5 days and became the fastest ever movie to enter the $1 billion mark. The film is second highest grossing movie of all the time with $2.799 billion at the box office