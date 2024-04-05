Heading 3
april 05, 2024
10 Fastest Growing Cities in the World
As per United Nations World Urbanization Prospects (2024), Beijing comes at the 10th spot with a growth rate of 6.7%
Beijing
Image Source: Pexels
Cairo of Egypt rests at the 9th position with a 5% growth rate
Cairo
Image Source: Pexels
This Nigerian city comes at the 8th spot with a 6.2% growth rate
Lagos
Image Source: Pexels
With a 7.5% growth rate and 89% Urbanization rate, Bangalore stands at the 7th spot
Bangalore
Image Source: Pexels
Pakistan's Lahore also makes it to the Top 10 list with a 5.5% growth rate and a 55% Urbanization rate
Lahore
Image Source: Pexels
The Chinese city stands in 5th position with a 6.8% growth rate while it has a 76% urbanization rate
Chongqing
Image Source: Pexels
It has a growth rate of 4% but an urbanization rate of 65% which makes it the 4th fastest growing city in the world
Kinshasa
Image Source: Pixabay
Dhaka comes in the 3rd spot with a 7.2% growth rate
Dhaka
Image Source: Pexels
This Chinese city recorded a growth rate of 6.5% but has an urbanization rate of 88%. It stands at the 2nd spot
Shanghai
Image Source: Pexels
Delhi tops the chart and becomes the fastest-growing city in the world with 97% urbanization growth and a 9% growth rate, according to United Nations World Urbanization Prospects (2024)
Delhi
Image Source: Pexels
United Nations World Urbanization Prospects (2024)
SOURCE
Image Source: Pexels
