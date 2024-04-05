Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Travel

april 05, 2024

10 Fastest Growing Cities in the World

As per United Nations World Urbanization Prospects (2024), Beijing comes at the 10th spot with a growth rate of 6.7% 

Beijing

Image Source: Pexels

Cairo of Egypt rests at the 9th position with a 5% growth rate 

Cairo

Image Source: Pexels

This Nigerian city comes at the 8th spot with a 6.2% growth rate 

Lagos

Image Source: Pexels

With a 7.5% growth rate and 89% Urbanization rate, Bangalore stands at the 7th spot 

Bangalore

Image Source: Pexels

Pakistan's Lahore also makes it to the Top 10 list with a 5.5% growth rate and a 55% Urbanization rate

Lahore

Image Source: Pexels

The Chinese city stands in 5th position with a 6.8% growth rate while it has a 76% urbanization rate 

Chongqing

Image Source: Pexels

It has a growth rate of 4% but an urbanization rate of 65% which makes it the 4th fastest growing city in the world 

Kinshasa

Image Source: Pixabay

Dhaka comes in the 3rd spot with a 7.2% growth rate 

Dhaka

Image Source: Pexels

This Chinese city recorded a growth rate of 6.5% but has an urbanization rate of 88%. It stands at the 2nd spot 

Shanghai

Image Source: Pexels

Delhi tops the chart and becomes the fastest-growing city in the world with 97% urbanization growth and a 9% growth rate, according to United Nations World Urbanization Prospects (2024)

Delhi

Image Source: Pexels

United Nations World Urbanization Prospects (2024)

SOURCE

Image Source: Pexels

