10 fastest K-pop female rappers
Fierce ex-FIESTAR rapper, Yezi, known for powerful flow and fiery stage presence. Mixes hip-hop, R&B, trap, with empowering lyrics
Image: KQ Entertainment.
Yezi (ex-FIESTAR)
Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)
Image: Cube Entertainment.
(G)I-DLE's Soyeon, innovative rapper, songwriter, producer. Blends hip-hop, R&B, trap, with themes of self-love, confidence
WJSN's Exy, skilled rapper with unique flow. Mixes hip hop, R&B, trap, with themes of love, heartbreak
Exy (WJSN)
Image: WM Entertainment.
Dreamcatcher's Dami, main rapper. Melds hip hop, rock, metal with dark, edgy sound. Themes: horror, self-discovery
Dami (Dreamcatcher)
Image: Happy Face Entertainment.
KARD's Jiwoo, main rapper, catchy melodies, playful lyrics. Blends pop, hip hop, R&B with themes of love, confidence
Jiwoo (KARD)
Image: DSP Media.
Brave Girls' Yujeong, main rapper, smooth flow, soulful vocals. Mixes R&B, hip-hop, pop, themes: love, healing
Yujeong (Brave Girls)
Image: Brave Entertainment.
EVERGLOW's E:U, main rapper, powerful flow, fierce lyrics. Mixes hip hop, trap, EDM with themes of self-love
E:U (EVERGLOW)
Image: Yuehua Entertainment.
Brown Eyed Girls' Miryo, lyrical prowess, distinctive flow. Versatile member elevates K-pop rap scene
MIRYO (Brown Eyed Girls)
Image: Mystic Story.
CLC's Yeeun, versatile rapper, songwriter. Creative energy shines through
Yeeun (CLC)
Image: Cube Entertainment.
LABOUM's Yujeong, impressive rap skills, multifaceted talent. Deserves more recognition in rap
Yujeong (LABOUM)
Image: NH Media.