10 Fastest Rappers In K-pop Industry
Known for his rapid-fire flow and intricate wordplay, Jooheon's rapping skills are often praised for their speed and precision
Jooheon (MONSTA X)
Changbin (Stray Kids)
Changbin's aggressive rap style and ability to spit verses with incredible speed have earned him a reputation as one of the fastest rappers in K-pop
SUGA’s rap style is characterized by his sharp and rapid delivery, showcasing his versatility and ability to effortlessly switch between different rap techniques
SUGA (BTS)
Zico's rap style combines speed, charisma, and a unique flow that has solidified his position as one of the fastest and most respected rappers in the industry
Zico (Block B)
LE's rapid-fire rapping and powerful stage presence have made her stand out as one of the fastest female rappers in K-pop
LE (EXID)
Known for his lightning-fast rap verses, BewhY's unique flow and delivery have garnered him recognition as one of the fastest-rising stars in the K-pop rap scene
Flowrider (BewhY)
B.I's dynamic rap style often incorporates rapid-fire verses that showcase his agility and skill as a rapper
B.I (formerly of iKON)
Miryo's sharp and precise rapping has set her apart as one of the fastest female rappers in the K-pop industry
Miryo (Brown Eyed Girls)
Baro's rapid delivery and smooth flow have earned him a reputation as one of the fastest rappers in the K-pop scene
Baro (formerly of B1A4)
Mino's unique tone, impeccable flow, and ability to rap at a rapid pace have solidified his position as one of the fastest and most admired rappers in K-pop
Mino (WINNER)