 Sugandha Srivastava

july 10, 2023

Entertainment

10 Fastest Rappers In K-pop Industry

Known for his rapid-fire flow and intricate wordplay, Jooheon's rapping skills are often praised for their speed and precision

Jooheon (MONSTA X)

Source: Starship Entertainment

Changbin (Stray Kids)

Source: JYP Entertainment

Changbin's aggressive rap style and ability to spit verses with incredible speed have earned him a reputation as one of the fastest rappers in K-pop

SUGA’s rap style is characterized by his sharp and rapid delivery, showcasing his versatility and ability to effortlessly switch between different rap techniques

SUGA (BTS)

Source:BIGHIT MUSIC

Zico's rap style combines speed, charisma, and a unique flow that has solidified his position as one of the fastest and most respected rappers in the industry

Zico (Block B)

Source: KOZ Entertainment

LE's rapid-fire rapping and powerful stage presence have made her stand out as one of the fastest female rappers in K-pop

LE (EXID)

Source: Banana Culture Entertainment

Known for his lightning-fast rap verses, BewhY's unique flow and delivery have garnered him recognition as one of the fastest-rising stars in the K-pop rap scene

Flowrider (BewhY)

Source: Dejavu Group

B.I's dynamic rap style often incorporates rapid-fire verses that showcase his agility and skill as a rapper

B.I (formerly of iKON)

Source: YG Entertainment

Miryo's sharp and precise rapping has set her apart as one of the fastest female rappers in the K-pop industry

Miryo (Brown Eyed Girls)

Source: Mystic Story

Baro's rapid delivery and smooth flow have earned him a reputation as one of the fastest rappers in the K-pop scene

Baro (formerly of B1A4)

Source: HODU&U Entertainment

Mino's unique tone, impeccable flow, and ability to rap at a rapid pace have solidified his position as one of the fastest and most admired rappers in K-pop

Source: YG Entertainment

Mino (WINNER)

