Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 18, 2023

Entertainment

10 Feel good K-dramas for happiness lift

In "She Was Pretty," Hwang Jung Eum portrays Kim Hye Jin, a once-popular girl who reunites with her first love Ji Sung Joon (Park Seo Joon) at a magazine company. However, he fails to recognize her due to her changed appearance.

She Was Pretty

Source: MBC

The K-drama stars Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, and Ji Soo, in a romantic comedy where Bong Soon's superhuman strength aids her love life and aspiration to become a game designer.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon"

Source; MBC

In "Oh My Ghostess," shy assistant chef Bong Sun (Park Bo Young) is possessed by the wild spirit Shin Soon Ae (Kim Seul Gi), catching the attention of Sun Woo (Jo Jung Suk).

Oh My Ghostess

Source tvN

In "My Lovely Sam Soon," restaurant owners Hyun Jin Hyeon (Hyun Bin) and Kim Sam Soon (Kim Sun Ah) find themselves pretending to be a couple, leading to the realization of their shared connection.

My Lovely Sam Soon

Source: MBC

"Welcome To Waikiki" features Kim Jung Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, and Son Seung Won as hostel owners facing bankruptcy. Their lives change when they find an abandoned baby, leading to humorous chaos and unexpected responsibilities.

Welcome to Waikiki

Source: JTBC

In "This K-drama Goo Ae Jung (Gong Hyo Jin) is torn between a movie star and a doctor, both vying for her attention. Amid her personal journey, she faces the dilemma of choosing between two exceptional men.

The Greatest Love

Source: MBC

In "Oh My Venus," personal trainer Kim Young Ho (So Ji Sub) assists lawyer Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min Ah) in her weight loss journey. Their bond strengthens as they support each other, leading to romantic feelings.

Source: KBS2TV

Oh My Venus

Sung Deok Mi (Park Min Young) is an art curator and K-pop fangirl. Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook), her gallery's new director, discovers a surprising bond beyond their initial clash

source: tvN

Her Private Life

a story about  Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) and Joon Hyung (Nam Joo Hyuk), childhood acquaintances turned campus couple, who navigate college challenges while finding solace in each other

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Source: JTBC

In this K-drama Kim Mi So (Park Min Young) quits her role as Lee Young Joon's (Park Seo Joon) secretary to pursue marriage and family dreams. Young Joon, previously reliant on her, proposes to prevent her departure.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Source: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here