10 Feel good K-dramas for happiness lift
In "She Was Pretty," Hwang Jung Eum portrays Kim Hye Jin, a once-popular girl who reunites with her first love Ji Sung Joon (Park Seo Joon) at a magazine company. However, he fails to recognize her due to her changed appearance.
She Was Pretty
Source: MBC
The K-drama stars Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, and Ji Soo, in a romantic comedy where Bong Soon's superhuman strength aids her love life and aspiration to become a game designer.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon"
Source; MBC
In "Oh My Ghostess," shy assistant chef Bong Sun (Park Bo Young) is possessed by the wild spirit Shin Soon Ae (Kim Seul Gi), catching the attention of Sun Woo (Jo Jung Suk).
Oh My Ghostess
Source tvN
In "My Lovely Sam Soon," restaurant owners Hyun Jin Hyeon (Hyun Bin) and Kim Sam Soon (Kim Sun Ah) find themselves pretending to be a couple, leading to the realization of their shared connection.
My Lovely Sam Soon
Source: MBC
"Welcome To Waikiki" features Kim Jung Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, and Son Seung Won as hostel owners facing bankruptcy. Their lives change when they find an abandoned baby, leading to humorous chaos and unexpected responsibilities.
Welcome to Waikiki
Source: JTBC
In "This K-drama Goo Ae Jung (Gong Hyo Jin) is torn between a movie star and a doctor, both vying for her attention. Amid her personal journey, she faces the dilemma of choosing between two exceptional men.
The Greatest Love
Source: MBC
In "Oh My Venus," personal trainer Kim Young Ho (So Ji Sub) assists lawyer Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min Ah) in her weight loss journey. Their bond strengthens as they support each other, leading to romantic feelings.
Source: KBS2TV
Oh My Venus
Sung Deok Mi (Park Min Young) is an art curator and K-pop fangirl. Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook), her gallery's new director, discovers a surprising bond beyond their initial clash
source: tvN
Her Private Life
a story about Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) and Joon Hyung (Nam Joo Hyuk), childhood acquaintances turned campus couple, who navigate college challenges while finding solace in each other
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: JTBC
In this K-drama Kim Mi So (Park Min Young) quits her role as Lee Young Joon's (Park Seo Joon) secretary to pursue marriage and family dreams. Young Joon, previously reliant on her, proposes to prevent her departure.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Source: tvN