10 Feel-Good K-dramas to Soothe Your Stress
Pujya Doss
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Follow the journey of a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery and her experiences as she navigates college life, self-acceptance, and love
This heartwarming drama revolves around a weightlifting athlete and her friends as they face challenges and find love while pursuing their dreams
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Combining supernatural elements with romance, the story follows a timid chef who becomes possessed by a lustful ghost, leading to comedic and touching moments
Image: tvN
Oh My Ghost
Centered on a professional art curator with a secret fangirl persona, this drama blends romance, comedy, and a dash of fangirl culture
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
Mixing comedy, action, and romance, this series features a young woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard, protecting her crush and more
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A romantic comedy about a narcissistic CEO and his efficient secretary, exploring their evolving relationship with humor and warmth
Image: tvN
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
This sitcom-style drama follows three friends running a guesthouse in Seoul, filled with hilarious situations and quirky guests
Welcome to Waikiki
Image: JTBC
A group of friends navigates love, friendship, and personal growth while living together, creating a heartwarming and relatable story
Image: Netflix
My First First Love
Set in the entertainment industry, this drama revolves around the lives of three best friends, showcasing their careers, relationships, and Aspirations
Be Melodramatic
Image: JTBC
A story of housemates entering a marriage of convenience, exploring love, life choices, and personal development
Because This Is My First Life
Image: tvN