Pujya Doss

November 26, 2023

Entertainment

10 feel good K-dramas
to watch

A nostalgic journey through friendship and family, blending humor and emotion seamlessly. A heartwarming slice-of-life drama

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 

A charming mix of romance and comedy with a strong female lead. Watch as love blossoms amidst hilarious and heartwarming situations

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 

Join a group of doctors and friends as they navigate life's ups and downs with humor, music, and a deep bond

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 

A sweet tale of self-discovery and love, exploring inner beauty and acceptance. Heartfelt and visually stunning

Image: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

A heartwarming story of redemption and second chances, filled with humor and a touch of mystery

Image: SBS

My Strange Hero 

A realistic and relatable romantic comedy that explores love, career, and friendship in a refreshing way

Image: tvN

Because This Is My First Life 

A hilarious comedy revolving around three friends running a guesthouse. Full of laughter and feel-good moments

Image: JTBC

Welcome to Waikiki 

A beautifully crafted drama dealing with mental health, love, and friendship. Emotionally resonant with a stellar cast

Image: SBS

It's Okay, That's Love 

A delightful romantic comedy about a fangirl's secret life and the charming museum director who discovers it

Image: tvN

Her Private Life 

Based on a popular webcomic, this sitcom-style series offers endless laughs with its quirky characters and hilarious situations

Image: KBS2

The Sound of Your Heart 

