10 feel-good K-dramas to watch before 2024

The best part about this drama is its realistic portrayal of modern love. It features complicated relationships, absolutely adorable meet-cutes, and a lot of lighthearted moments that will get you swooning
Image: JTBC
Run On
The series features everything you’ll love about period dramas, including politics, betrayal, and good old romance. However, you can’t stop yourself from laughing out loud at Shin Hye Sun’s portrayal of a man in a woman’s body
Mr. Queen
Image: tvN
Hit Series Extraordinary Attorney Woo was much loved by the internet for its honest and inspiring portrayal of an attorney with an autism spectrum disorder
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Image: ENA
With two seasons up its sleeve, Hospital Playlist is just of many hits from writer Lee Woo-Jung. Hospital Playlist is a feel-good series featuring the life of five doctor friends, their co-workers, as well as their patients
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
Some of us just have to work harder than others in life. That’s exactly the message of this hit Korean drama, Fight for My Way. The drama bagged a bunch of awards at the 2017 KBS Drama Awards
Fight for My Way
Image: KBS
As expected from its title, Romance is a Bonus Book features a developing love story between two childhood friends who are in the business of books. The heartwarming drama contains some hints of life’s heavy jabs
Romance is a Bonus Book
Image: tvN
There’s something about fantasy Korean dramas that makes for a perfect feel-good series. Mystic Pop-Up Bar ticks all the boxes for a great series — food and drinks, healing, and a powerhouse cast
Mystic Pop-Up Bar
Image: JTBC
Good old romance with a comforting subplot — Crash Course in Romance has everything you need for a feel-good Korean drama
Crash Course in Romance
Image: tvN
Business Proposal is the perfect romance drama for you if you’re into the contract-marriage and Korean drama CEO trope. The K-Drama garnered much love from its viewers in South Korea and all across the globe
Business Proposal
Image: SBS
Healing dramas are massive in South Korea. Defined by their comforting factor, healing dramas are always a huge hit in the country and later by the rest of the world. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha proves just how comforting these types of dramas are