10 Feel-Good K-pop Songs for a Sunny Day
Red Flavor is an upbeat, tropical-pop sensation that captures the joy of summer. Red Velvet's energetic vocals and vibrant melodies make it perfect for a sunny day.
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
BTS's Dynamite is a disco-pop anthem radiating positivity. The lively beats, catchy hooks, and feel-good lyrics make it an uplifting and dance-worthy track.
Image: Big Hit Entertainment
Dynamite by BTS:
IU's LILAC is a cheerful pop song with whimsical melodies. Its vibrant and carefree atmosphere adds a touch of joy, making it ideal for a sunny day.
Image: EDAM Entertainment
LILAC by IU:
TWICE's Cheer Up is a bubbly and infectious track. With its catchy chorus and cheerful vibes, it's a feel-good anthem that brightens any day.
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
EXO's Kokobop blends reggae and pop, creating a summer-ready sound. The breezy vibes and catchy rhythms make it a perfect addition to a sunny playlist.
Kokobop by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey:
Image: Big Hit Entertainment
BTS's Boy With Luv is a fun and lively pop track featuring Halsey. The upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and positive lyrics make it a sunshine-infused hit.
iKON's Love Scenario is a feel-good, melodic masterpiece. Its upbeat tempo, sweet lyrics, and addictive chorus create an atmosphere of warmth and happiness.
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
MOMOLAND's Bboom Bboom is an energetic and upbeat track. Its lively beats and catchy hooks make it a perfect choice for a cheerful, sunny day.
Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment
PENTAGON's Shine exudes positivity with its playful melody and bright lyrics. The song's infectious energy and carefree vibe make it a delightful addition to a sunny playlist.
Shine by PENTAGON:
Image: Cube Entertainment
Girls' Generation's Holiday is a lively pop track celebrating the joy of holidays. The upbeat tempo, catchy chorus, and sunny vibes create an atmosphere of fun.
Holiday by Girls' Generation:
Image: SM Entertainment