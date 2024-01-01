Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 1, 2024

Entertainment

10 Feel-good K-pop Songs to start 2024

A timeless summer anthem, Shine by PENTAGON charms with its catchy beat, ensuring anyone, fan or not, dances and sings along

Image:  Cube Entertainment.

PENTAGON – Shine

Stray Kids' Gone Days offers cheerful vibes while addressing generational gaps. A perfect pick-me-up with a meaningful message

Stray Kids – Gone Days

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Oh My Girl's Dolphin is a cute and fun song that turns bad days around. Its lightheartedness is sure to go viral

Oh My Girl – Dolphin

Image:  WM Entertainment.

TWICE's Feel Special is an addictive and cheerful track, instantly brightening your day. Sing along and let the vibrant energy lift your spirits

TWICE – Feel Special

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

TXT's debut song, Cat and Dog, is a goofy and fun track about wanting to be someone's pet. Playful and light-hearted

TXT – Cat and Dog

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Hype Boy by NewJeans is the ultimate mood booster. A catchy and fun song that'll have you singing and dancing to shake off those Monday blues

NewJeans – Hype Boy

Image: ADOR

ITZY's WANNABE captivates with Ryujin's shoulder dance and vibrant energy. The compelling beat and catchy lyrics transport you to a world of joy

ITZY – WANNABE

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

ENHYPEN's rocking track lifts spirits with its upbeat and cheerful vibe. Perfect for turning a bad day into a better one

ENHYPEN – Tamed-Dashed

Image:  BELIFT LAB.

Jelly Pop by Boys Planet is a standout performance, radiating fun energy and cuteness. Get ready to dance and forget your worries

Boys Planet – Jelly Pop

Image:  Mnet.

BTS's Magic Shop provides comfort and hope during tough times. The melody and lyrics inspire self-care and kindness

BTS – Magic Shop

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

