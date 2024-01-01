10 Feel-good K-pop Songs to start 2024
A timeless summer anthem, Shine by PENTAGON charms with its catchy beat, ensuring anyone, fan or not, dances and sings along
Image: Cube Entertainment.
PENTAGON – Shine
Stray Kids' Gone Days offers cheerful vibes while addressing generational gaps. A perfect pick-me-up with a meaningful message
Stray Kids – Gone Days
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Oh My Girl's Dolphin is a cute and fun song that turns bad days around. Its lightheartedness is sure to go viral
Oh My Girl – Dolphin
Image: WM Entertainment.
TWICE's Feel Special is an addictive and cheerful track, instantly brightening your day. Sing along and let the vibrant energy lift your spirits
TWICE – Feel Special
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TXT's debut song, Cat and Dog, is a goofy and fun track about wanting to be someone's pet. Playful and light-hearted
TXT – Cat and Dog
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Hype Boy by NewJeans is the ultimate mood booster. A catchy and fun song that'll have you singing and dancing to shake off those Monday blues
NewJeans – Hype Boy
Image: ADOR
ITZY's WANNABE captivates with Ryujin's shoulder dance and vibrant energy. The compelling beat and catchy lyrics transport you to a world of joy
ITZY – WANNABE
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ENHYPEN's rocking track lifts spirits with its upbeat and cheerful vibe. Perfect for turning a bad day into a better one
ENHYPEN – Tamed-Dashed
Image: BELIFT LAB.
Jelly Pop by Boys Planet is a standout performance, radiating fun energy and cuteness. Get ready to dance and forget your worries
Boys Planet – Jelly Pop
Image: Mnet.
BTS's Magic Shop provides comfort and hope during tough times. The melody and lyrics inspire self-care and kindness
BTS – Magic Shop
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC