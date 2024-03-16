Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 16, 2024

10 feel good movies to watch


It is a National-award winning Malayalam film. The movie explores the themes of family values and generational gap 

#Home

Image: IMDb

Starring Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta in the lead, this movie follows the life of a circus artist 

Image: IMDb

Ramsingh Charlie

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore, the film deals with several themes, including LGBTQ and family relations 

Image: IMDb

Gulmohar

With Shah Rukh Khan as Alia Bhatt's mentor in the film, Dear Zindagi highlights the importance of self-love, mature relationship, and friendships 

Dear Zindagi

Image: IMDb

With Irrfan and Saba Azad in the lead, this movie explores the themes of Indian educational system and its loopholes 

Hindi Medium

Image: IMDb

It is among the best feel-good movies of the lot. The movie has Irrfan, Dq Salmaan, and Maithili Palker playing the leads 

Karwaan

Image: IMDb

This Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer tells how we should not forget to enjoy every moment of our lives even at older age 

102 Not Out

Image: IMDb

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie depicts what actual and true friendship looks like. Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzopa, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra 

Uunchai

Image: IMDb

When Jackie Shroff befriends Neena Gupta, the two start sharing fun conversations and life philosophies

Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Image: IMDb

Bangalore Days

Image: IMDb

This Anjali Menon directorial is an endearing tale of finding love, sustaining friendships and forming bonds

