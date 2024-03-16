Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 16, 2024
10 feel good movies to watch
It is a National-award winning Malayalam film. The movie explores the themes of family values and generational gap
#Home
Image: IMDb
Starring Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta in the lead, this movie follows the life of a circus artist
Image: IMDb
Ramsingh Charlie
Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore, the film deals with several themes, including LGBTQ and family relations
Image: IMDb
Gulmohar
With Shah Rukh Khan as Alia Bhatt's mentor in the film, Dear Zindagi highlights the importance of self-love, mature relationship, and friendships
Dear Zindagi
Image: IMDb
With Irrfan and Saba Azad in the lead, this movie explores the themes of Indian educational system and its loopholes
Hindi Medium
Image: IMDb
It is among the best feel-good movies of the lot. The movie has Irrfan, Dq Salmaan, and Maithili Palker playing the leads
Karwaan
Image: IMDb
This Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer tells how we should not forget to enjoy every moment of our lives even at older age
102 Not Out
Image: IMDb
Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie depicts what actual and true friendship looks like. Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzopa, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra
Uunchai
Image: IMDb
When Jackie Shroff befriends Neena Gupta, the two start sharing fun conversations and life philosophies
Mast Mein Rehne Ka
Image: IMDb
Bangalore Days
Image: IMDb
This Anjali Menon directorial is an endearing tale of finding love, sustaining friendships and forming bonds
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.