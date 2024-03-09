Heading 3
10 female Centric South Indian movies
It focuses on the journey of a school teacher who is trying to prove her father's innocence after he was accused of assaulting a child
Gargi
story of a newly-wed woman who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be
The Great Indian Kitchen
portrays the events that occur in the life of Aruvi, a rebellious young woman who seeks to expose the consumerist and misogynistic nature of modern civilisation
Aruvi
Biopic is based on late Telugu actress Savitri, revered as Savitriamma by her fans. Keerthy Suresh played the lead role
Mahanati
The film is a revenge drama that leads to some hard-hitting scenes along with thrilling performances
Saani Kaayidham
The story revolves around a girl who goes into turmoil after her unfortunate wedding with Ravi, a police officer. Later, Ammu decides to take revenge and fight for her dignity
Ammu
The film featuring Jyotika in a lead role offers solid storyline based on rights of women. It also touches upon a sensitive topic, making it all more powerful and thought-provoking
Ponmagal Vandhal
The story follows Jayabharathi who is getting married to Rajesh but intends to complete her degree post marriage
Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey
Set in Telangana region in the 1990s amidst the Naxalite movement, it is a love story starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati in lead
Virata Parvam
Kumari
Directed by Nirmal Sahadev, Kumari is a mythological fantasy film starring Aishwarya Lekshmi as Kumari
