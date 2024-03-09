Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

March 09, 2024

10 female Centric South Indian movies 

It focuses on the journey of a school teacher who is trying to prove her father's innocence after he was accused of assaulting a child

Gargi 

story of a newly-wed woman who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be

 The Great Indian Kitchen 

portrays the events that occur in the life of Aruvi, a rebellious young woman who seeks to expose the consumerist and misogynistic nature of modern civilisation

Aruvi 

Biopic is based on late Telugu actress Savitri, revered as Savitriamma by her fans. Keerthy Suresh played the lead role 

Mahanati 

The film is a revenge drama that leads to some hard-hitting scenes along with thrilling performances

 Saani Kaayidham

The story revolves around a girl who goes into turmoil after her unfortunate wedding with Ravi, a police officer. Later, Ammu decides to take revenge and fight for her dignity

Ammu 

The film featuring Jyotika in a lead role offers solid storyline based on rights of women. It also touches upon a sensitive topic, making it all more powerful and thought-provoking 

Ponmagal Vandhal

The story follows Jayabharathi who is getting married to Rajesh but intends to complete her degree post marriage 

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Set in Telangana region in the 1990s amidst the Naxalite movement, it is a love story starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati in lead 

Virata Parvam

Kumari 

Directed by Nirmal Sahadev, Kumari is a mythological fantasy film starring Aishwarya Lekshmi as Kumari

