10 female CEO K-dramas to watch

Female CEOs are now stealing the spotlight in the world of K-dramas, leaving a lasting impact with their bold and independent characters.

Gone are the days of traditional damsels-in-distress; today's female leads are strong, opinionated, and self-sufficient.


The South Korean entertainment industry, known for its romantic comedies featuring male CEOs and less affluent female protagonists, has embraced this shift.


These top K-dramas showcase powerful female CEOs as the central characters, breaking away from old tropes and stereotypes.


From love stories to business ventures, these dramas highlight the dynamic roles and narratives led by women at the top


Demon Jung Koo-won grants human wishes in exchange for their soul  his deal requiring them to go to hell after 10 years. Life as a supernatural being is swell until he bumps into Mirae F&B’s CEO Do Do Hee

My Demon

Yoon Se-ri is arguably one of the most iconic female CEOs in Kdrama history. She has a strained relationship with the family she’s adopted into after her biological mother’s death

Crash Landing On You

Perhaps one of the most fashion-forward, intimidating female CEOs in Kdrama history Jan Man-wol is capable and intelligent, despite being rather aloof and bad-tempered

Hotel Del Luna

A tumultuous childhood made the CEO of Dann Agency prickly — and she earns a reputation for being rather sarcastic and straight-forward

Run On

Cha Soo Hyun like other female CEOs on this list is quite the workaholic. She dives into building the Dong Hwa Hotel right after her divorce, keeping it successful

Encounter

