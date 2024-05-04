Heading 3

MAY 04, 2024

10 Female Characters of Bhansali Films

Priyanka Chopra played the character of Kashibai in Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Her performance is often looked at as among his best acts of all time 

 Kashibai 

images: IMDB

Deepika Padukone nailed the character of Rajput Queen Padmavati in the 2018 released period drama Padmaavat. Her Johar scene was the highlight of the movie 

Rani Padmavati 

 Images: IMDB 

Supriya Pathak played Dhankor in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. It was a powerful character 

 Dhankor 

 Images: IMDB 

Played by Madhuri Dixit, Chandramukhi is a strong character of a dancer who falls into love with a drunk visitor in Bhansali’s Devdas 

 Chandramukhi 

 Images: IMDB 

Aishwarya Rai played the iconic role of Paro in Devdas. It was an impressive character arc in the movie 

 Images: IMDB 

 Paro 

Played by Deepika Padukone, Leela falls in love with his enemy Ram in Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela. The strong-headed character had some intense moments and a powerful arc in the movie 

Leela 

 Images: IMDB 

Alia Bhatt played Gangubai in SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and won the National Award for her performance. The movie was based on a real-life sex worker 

 Gangubai 

 Images: IMDB 

Mastani

 Images: IMDB 

Deepika Padukone essayed the role of Mastani in Bajirao Mastani. Apart from being Peshwa Bajirao's love interest, she was a great warrior too 

 Mehru Nissa 

 Images: IMDB 

Aditi Roy Hydari donned the role of Mehru Nissa in Padmaavat. It was a short but impactful role 

Manisha Koirala played the role of Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, streaming on Netflix

Mallikajaan 

Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

