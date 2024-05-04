Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 04, 2024
10 Female Characters of Bhansali Films
Priyanka Chopra played the character of Kashibai in Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Her performance is often looked at as among his best acts of all time
Kashibai
images: IMDB
Deepika Padukone nailed the character of Rajput Queen Padmavati in the 2018 released period drama Padmaavat. Her Johar scene was the highlight of the movie
Rani Padmavati
Images: IMDB
Supriya Pathak played Dhankor in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. It was a powerful character
Dhankor
Images: IMDB
Played by Madhuri Dixit, Chandramukhi is a strong character of a dancer who falls into love with a drunk visitor in Bhansali’s Devdas
Chandramukhi
Images: IMDB
Aishwarya Rai played the iconic role of Paro in Devdas. It was an impressive character arc in the movie
Images: IMDB
Paro
Played by Deepika Padukone, Leela falls in love with his enemy Ram in Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela. The strong-headed character had some intense moments and a powerful arc in the movie
Leela
Images: IMDB
Alia Bhatt played Gangubai in SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and won the National Award for her performance. The movie was based on a real-life sex worker
Gangubai
Images: IMDB
Mastani
Images: IMDB
Deepika Padukone essayed the role of Mastani in Bajirao Mastani. Apart from being Peshwa Bajirao's love interest, she was a great warrior too
Mehru Nissa
Images: IMDB
Aditi Roy Hydari donned the role of Mehru Nissa in Padmaavat. It was a short but impactful role
Manisha Koirala played the role of Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, streaming on Netflix
Mallikajaan
Video: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
